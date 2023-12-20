Zurich snowshoe hiker has a fatal accident on the Stanserhorn

#Zurich #snowshoe #hiker #fatal #accident #Stanserhorn

Based on a missing person report, the Zurich cantonal police located a 27-year-old mountain hiker living in the canton of Zurich on the Stanserhorn on Monday. The Rega air rescue service was only able to locate and rescue the man, who had been missing since last Sunday, on Tuesday due to the weather conditions, as the Nidwalden cantonal police announced on Wednesday.

The man could only be rescued from the Katzenloch area dead. The exact course of the accident is the subject of police investigations. In addition to the Zurich and Nidwalden cantonal police, Rega and a private helicopter company were deployed.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.