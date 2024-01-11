ZUS won’t tell you this. And there may be a lot of money waiting for you

#ZUS #wont #lot #money #waiting

Few Poles are aware of the fact that contributions collected in… ZUS i WHO they do not expire upon the death of the insured person. The money may be inherited and the amount to be paid will be even several dozen thousand. zloty. However, this does not happen automatically – you must submit an appropriate application, because ZUS itself will not inform you about the funds due.

The loss of a loved one is a great tragedy regardless of the circumstances. During mourning and mourning for loved ones, no one usually thinks about such a mundane – and seemingly trivial – matter as ZUS contributions collected by the deceased person. In fact, it is a significant sum that most of us have no idea about. According to data from the Social Insurance Institution, on average, approximately PLN 29,000 was collected on the sub-accounts of deceased persons. zloty. It turns out that money from OFE can be inherited by the deceased’s relatives. The law allows for the inheritance of funds that go to ZUS sub-accounts. What’s worse, we cannot count on ZUS to inform us about this fact.

It is worth noting in advance that not all the funds that the deceased person accumulated during their lifetime may go to the heirs. Some of the money will remain in the Social Insurance Institution. So how much of the funds can be inherited? “We can inherit from the deceased the funds accumulated in the second pillar, as well as the funds from the OFE, while those from the first pillar are not subject to inheritance and after the death of the insured person, they are allocated to the benefits of other retirees. Today, everyone has their own individual account at ZUS, which includes a sub-account for those who joined OFE.as well as those who were born after December 31, 1968 and did not join OFE,” explained legal advisor Mariusz Sowiński from a law firm specializing in social insurance in an interview with Business Insider.

In practice it is the heirs who decide what will happen to the contribution. “The sub-account, the so-called second pillar (from which the funds are inherited), receives part of the contribution transferred to the OFE or its entirety – in the case of people who are not OFE members. Currently, it is the insured person who decides whether his contribution will go to the OFE or ( without joining OFE) entirely to the sub-account. However, funds accumulated on an individual account, the so-called first pillar, are not inherited,” adds Mariusz Sowiński. As the expert adds, aTo find out whether the deceased was a member of OFE, you should ask the relevant ZUS. Later, you need to contact the company that manages the OFE in question.

According to the expert’s explanation, the funds accumulated in OFE are divided into two parts. The first one is available to the spouse, and the second one – to persons designated by the deceased member of the fund. However, if they have not been indicated, then these funds are due to the heirs. If there is no spouse, everything falls to designated persons or other heirs. The next step in managing these funds – based on the request of the authorized person – is to transfer half of the funds to the spouse’s OFE account. What if a person does not have an OFE account? Then the fund will set one up for him. What will happen to the rest of the accumulated funds? “This part of the accumulated funds is paid in cash” – says an expert who was a ZUS audit inspector in 2000-2015.

How should the funds be withdrawn? An appropriate application is required, which must be accompanied by a copy of the death certificate and marriage certificate, as well as a declaration stating that until the death of the OFE member there were no changes in the property relations of the spouses. The documents should also include a final court decision confirming the acquisition of inheritance or a registered deed certifying inheritance. In theory, the time to submit an application to ZUS is unlimited. In practice, however, problems may arise.

“The legislator did not provide a deadline for claiming the payment of funds accumulated by the deceased in OFE, but it is possible that ZUS may invoke the limitation period for claims in this respect.” – explains the legal advisor. He also notes that appropriate tax should be deducted from part of the money. “Pursuant to Art. 30a section 1 point 6 of the Personal Income Tax Act, a flat-rate income tax of 19% is levied on amounts paid after the death of an OFE member to the entitled person. The tax is deducted by ZUS. Transfer withdrawals are tax-free. However, the purchase of funds from OFE is not subject to inheritance and donation tax” – explains Mariusz Sowiński.