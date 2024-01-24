Zverev defeats Alcaraz and is in the semi-finals

#Zverev #defeats #Alcaraz #semifinals

Alexander Zverev sensationally defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and is in the semifinals. The ticker to read.

Alexander Zverev – Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open, quarterfinals

Quarterfinals of the Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins the third set in the tiebreak

Zverev beats Alcaraz in four sets. After two well-deserved set wins, the match was in danger of being overturned from the German’s point of view. But Zverev stuck with it. Despite pain in his feet from blood blisters, Zverev kept the upper hand and is now in the semi-finals of the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev.

6:4 Zverev: Zverev is in the semi-finals! Alcaraz’s ball is too far. Zverev cheers.

Alexander Zverev – Carlos Alcaraz 6:1, 6:3, 6:7, 6:4

5:4 Zverev: And now there’s something going on in the arena. Zverev’s supporters cheer. The German makes the break. Once again Zverev can win the match with the next game win. And that with your own serve.

4:4 Zverev: Zverev wins a game with long, very competitive rallies. Now the Hamburger also cheers and takes the audience with him. The German plays in pain. He already went into the game with blood blisters on his feet. The longer the game lasts, the more he feels this.

4:3 Alcaraz: A shout of joy and a fist. Alcaraz leads again in the fourth set.

3:3 Zverev: But Zverev stays tuned. It’s a draw again.

3:2 Alcaraz: The Spaniard is now good at the game. Alcaraz from the first two sentences is unrecognizable. He wins the next service game.

2:2 Zverev: The German equalizes the sentence. He seals victory in this game with an ace.

2:1 Alcaraz: Alcaraz can hold his serve this time. Zverev’s ball does not bounce from the net into the field. Celebration poses are becoming more and more common at Alcaraz.

1:1 Alcaraz: Bitter for Zverev! Alcaraz equalizes with the direct rebreak.

1:0 Zverev: The German gets into the fourth set well. He starts with a break.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the third set in the tiebreak

Tiebreak 7:6 Alcaraz: Zverev takes the first two points in this tiebreak. But it goes back and forth. But Alcaraz turns to 4:2. Zverev falls. Alcaraz asks whether the German has been injured. Things continue for Zverev. But Alcaraz wins in the tiebreak 7:2. So it goes into the fourth sentence. Alcaraz is getting better and better and beams with his celebration gesture.

6:6 Alcaraz: The Spaniard makes it to the tiebreak and avoids defeat in his own service game.

6:5 Zverev: That was important for the German. Zverev wins his own service game.

5:5 Alcaraz: Alcaraz cheers. Zverev is at the net and Alcaraz plays longline. The Spaniard equalized in the third set.

5:4 Zverev: Now there’s a lot in here. Zverev is behind 0:30 and then brings two aces in a row. But Alcaraz can still get the first break. The Spaniard is still in the game and his smile is back. But if Zverev also gets a break, he wins.

5:3 Zverev: The Spaniard keeps the door open. He wins his serve game. But the situation remains almost unchanged. If he gets through his serve game, he will be in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. And so far today he hasn’t served a game.

5:2 Zverev: There is Zverev’s first double fault. He can still win his serve game with an inch-perfect backhand longline shot. The German is very close to the semi-finals. If he wins one of the next three games, the semi-finals are safe.

4:2 Zverev: Now Alcaraz with a strong service game without losing a point. This is obviously good for the Spaniard.

4:1 Zverev: Alcaraz struggles. The otherwise carefree Spaniard is not satisfied. Kudos to Zverev, who wins the next service game, even though Alcaraz came close again in this game. Zverev remains focused and doesn’t show much celebration yet.

3:1 Zverev: The German works out two break points. But Alcaraz comes back in this game only to get himself into trouble again with a double fault. Now Zverev makes the break. Things are slowly getting tight for the Spaniard.

2:1 Zverev: The German leaves no room for doubt with his serve game and is now leading again in the third set.

1:1 Alcaraz: The Spaniard equalized in the third set.

1:0 Zverev: The match is in the third set and Zverev has yet to serve. It still remains that way.

Alexander Zverev also confidently wins the second set against Carlos Alcaraz

6:3 Zverev: After 71 minutes, Zverev has set point in the second set. Alcaraz puts the ball just next to the line. Zverev also wins the second set. The German is clearly better than Alcaraz and is close to reaching the semi-finals.

5:3 Zverev: Flawless serve game from Zverev. He wins the next game.

4:3 Zverev: Exciting rally: Zverev is at the net for several shots. This is how he works out the break ball. And takes the lead straight afterwards. 4:3 in the second set for Hamburg.

3:3 Zverev: It was the Spaniard’s turn. But Zverev stays focused and can avert the first break against him.

3:2 Alcaraz: In the second set, Alcaraz confidently played his serve games. The Spaniard leads 3-2 in the second set.

2:2 Zverev: With strong hits, Zverev can equalize again with his serve game.

2:1 Alcaraz: The Spaniard made significantly fewer mistakes in the second set and took the lead again.

1:1 Zverev: The German wins the second game. He can also carry through his own serve game.

1:0 Alcaraz: In the second set, Alcaraz won his first service game.

Alexander Zverev dominates Alcaraz in the first set

6:1 Zverev: Now Alcaraz lets Zverev run. But then hits the ball into the net. Then Zverev puts the lid on it. Zverev deservedly wins the first set.

5:1 Zverev: Alcaraz always relies on his second serve. That helps Zverev. But the German also earned the fifth game with strong hits.

4:1 Zverev: Zverev holds himself harmless in his service game. Among other things, the first ace helps you win the next game.

3:1 Zverev: Alcaraz comes back and wins his serve game. But here too it was Zverev’s turn.

3:0 Zverev: Zverev also plays his second serve confidently. He leads 3-0 after 10 minutes.

2:0 Zverev: Zverev ensures the first break in Alcaraz’s first serve game and doesn’t give up a point. Good start for the German.

1:0 Zverev: The German holds his serve and wins the first game with a volley.

12:13 p.m.: Zverev and Alcaraz play the last balls to play in. Then it can start at 10:13 p.m. local time. It is getting serious.

11.55 a.m.: Zheng won the match. Zverev and Alcaraz are now getting ready for their duel. The voltage increases.

11.45 a.m.: The duel between Kalinskaja and Zheng is in the decisive phase. The favorite Zheng leads 4:1 in the third set. Zverev then starts his showdown against Alcaraz. The tennis players have been in the stadium for hours. Zverev keeps himself warm by spinning. The Spaniard does stretching exercises.

10:36 a.m.: The start of the duel between Zverev and Alcaraz has been delayed. The reason is the women’s quarterfinal match. Anna Kalinskaja and Zheng Qinwen face each other there and are in the second set. Afterwards, number two and number six in the men’s world rankings will meet.

Update from January 24th, 9:51 a.m.: The voltage increases! The quarterfinals of the Australian Open start here in about an hour. Can Alexander Zverev prevail against Carlos Alcaraz? We are excited and will follow the events here in our live ticker.

Zverev against Alcaraz in the live ticker today: quarter-final coup at the Australian Open?

First report from January 24th, 9:15 a.m.: Melbourne – Today the quarter-finals of the Australian Open are coming up for the German number one in tennis. Alexander Zverev meets Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. According to local time, the game is scheduled for late Wednesday evening. In the European time zone, viewers can turn on the TV in the morning, the game will start between 10 and 11 a.m. CET.

“It will be another big fight. I’m looking forward to it,” said Zverev about the upcoming game against the world number two. The last time he played a Grand Slam was at the US Open against Alcaraz. His memories of the duel last September are probably not the best. Zverev had no chance in three sets.

Australian Open: Zverev feels fitter than at the US Open

But back then he had previously prevailed against Jannik Sinner in an exhausting round of 16. The playing time was 4:41 hours. The batteries were then empty. “I don’t feel like I did at the US Open when I was completely dead. “I was physically exhausted,” said Zverev.

This time too, Zverev played a competitive round of 16. He was only able to defeat Briton Cameron Norrie in the match tiebreak. Nevertheless, the Hamburg resident sees a difference: “But I’m not in as bad a condition as I was at the US Open. So I think it will be a completely different match.”

Alexander Zverev clearly wins the first set against Carlos Alcaraz 6:1. © IMAGO/JOEL CARRETT

Australian Open: Zverev opponent Alcaraz is playing a strong tournament

In the first rounds, Zverev had to go over five laps several times. Alcaraz has only given up one set during the tournament and is therefore not yet as stressed. “Of course that’s an advantage,” explained Zverev. “If you play less, you’ll be fresher.”

Alcaraz is looking forward to the showdown and appreciates the German: “I love playing against him. They are always big fights. I have to play my best tennis, he always pushes me to give 100 percent.” (jo)