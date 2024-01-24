FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

CFFA (orange) will play against AS Fanalamanga today in the semi-final.

Clash of the Titans. Two young clubs want to write their history. AS Fanalamanga from Alaotra-Mangoro will challenge CFFA Analamanga, and Disciples FC from Vakinankaratra will face Egleco Plus in the semi-finals of the Madagascar Cup, this Wednesday at By Pass. The Alaotra-Mangoro team, which is in its second year in elite competition, was eliminated in the semi-finals by Fosa Juniors de Boeny during the previous National Cup. In the Orange Pro League, the same Majungese club dismissed it in the quarter-finals. In its track record, the Andoharanofotsy team has a Madagascar champion title (2022) and the National Cup from the previous season.

“We know this club well, a revelation team not to be underestimated which could create a surprise. We took preparation seriously to be ready. Our main objective is to secure the semi-final to be able to aim for the second title,” confides Titi Rasoanaivo, coach of CFFA, national champion club in 2022. The semi-final between these two teams is a sort of revenge for AS Fanalamanga. Last year, the Analamanga selection, made up mainly of CFFA players, defeated Atsinanana’s Fanalamanga team by 1 to 0 in the President’s Cup final.

“We are ready to face the CFFA because we have been preparing for this final phase of the Cup for a long time,” underlines AS Fanalamanga coach, José Georges Raharitiana.

Revenge

The second Final 4 will pit Disciples FC against Elgeco Plus, which plays at home. It will be a sort of revenge between the two teams, because the four-time Cup winner club recently beat the Antsirabe team back and forth in the championship and in the semi-final of the Cup in 2022, after the penalty shootout. to goal. DFC, having as best route, the finalist of the Cup against CFFA in 2021 and semi-finalist of the OPL in 2023.

“We will do everything to retain the title. We have done serious preparation to be up to the task against a team thirsty for a national coronation,” said Raux Auguste of Egeco Plus. Disciples FC, a club recently finalist in the Antananarivo Grand Tournament, says it is ready to achieve a feat, “we consider this semi-final as a revenge”, challenged Mamisoa Razafindrakoto, former captain of the Scorpions of Madagascar and coach of the the Ville d’Eaux team. The first match between AS Fanalamanga and CFFA will start at 11 a.m. at By Pass today. Elgeco Plus will then host Disciples FC at 2 p.m. The successor to the Egeco Plus and future standard-bearer of the country will therefore be known on Sunday.

