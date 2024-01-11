VinFast VF3, electric mini SUV at CES 2024

#VinFast #VF3 #electric #mini #SUV #CES

by Simonluca Pini

The Vietnamese brand presented in Las Vegas an electric SUV only 3.11 meters long, with 200 kilometers of autonomy, priced under 19,000 euros

At the 2024 edition of CES in Las Vegas, VinFast unveiled the VF3, a zero-emission mini SUV only 311 centimeters long. Ready to also be marketed in the United States by the end of 2024, for now there is no information on the possible arrival in Europe, the Vietnamese mini SUV will have a starting price of less than 20,000 dollars, a three-port bodywork, four seats on board and a autonomy of 125 miles equal to 201 kilometers.

VinFast VF3 electric SUV

In addition to its limited length, the VF3 could be the ideal answer for those looking for a narrow vehicle that is proof of the many narrow boxes built over 40 years ago. In fact it is only 165 centimeters wide, while the height reaches 160 cm. Designed for purely urban use, the VF3 in the center of the dashboard features a 10-inch screen from which to manage the infotainment system and is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Despite its truly compact dimensions, for comparison it is almost half a meter shorter than a Fiat 500e, the load space can reach up to 550 liters by folding down the second row of seats.

