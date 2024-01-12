6 Japanese habits to give wings to your happiness, health and prosperity

#Japanese #habits #give #wings #happiness #health #prosperity

Although in Japan all that glitters is not gold, it has a vision of the world and traditions that allow many to develop a life healthy and satisfying.

The healthy habits of the Japanese have their origin in ancient times and in a vision of the world that prioritizes inner serenity and harmony with the environment and with other people.

1. Shinrin-yoku

To find peace and regain strength, the Japanese do shinrin-yoku, “forest bathing.” It consists of immersing yourself in a forest for several hours, abandon your usual worries and enjoy everything that comes to you through your senses.

A stay in the forest, where you breathe the environment with all your senses, has a regenerating effect on body and mind, because the human being experiences “biophilia”, which is a tendency to connect with the natural environment, with animals and plants, because in their company we have developed for millions of years.

The scientifically proven physical and mental health benefits of this popular wellness ceremony include: stress reduction, better sleep, increased concentration and creativity, physical recovery, immune regulation, and an overall greater sense of happiness.

To practice shinrin-yoku you just have to go to a forest (or a park) and follow the steps that we explain in How do you take a forest bath?

2. Ikigai

Ikigai has a long history in Japan. It is a completely normal and everyday term that means “value of life” or “meaning of life”.

Essentially, your ikigai It is the thing or things worth getting up for every morning. However, not everyone knows their ikigai. Discovering and cultivating it can help you live more fully, developing your skills, desires and passions.

You cannot force the discovery of your Ikigai. It’s about freeing yourself from social limitations and living your true self. So don’t stress, just integrate the question of why you get up in the morning into your daily life.

Every activity or topic that sparks your interest can become your ikigai. It could be, for example, learning to paint or play an instrument or volunteering for an NGO.

If you want to know more about ikigai you can read the book that Francesc Miralles dedicated to it or his article in Bodymente: Ikigai: the Japanese secret to living longer and better. In this video you will also find other keys to finding and cultivating your ikigai:

Loading video: How to cultivate your Ikigai

3. Beautiful

Like ikigai, moai is a concept that comes from the island of Okinawa, a region of the world where People live much longer, are happier and healthier than average.

Moai and away group of lifelong friends where joys and problems are shared, and who are always willing to provide support. They begin to form in childhood and remain throughout life.

Originally los moais They were formed to pool the resources of an entire town for public projects or works. If an individual needed capital to buy land or attend to an emergency, the moai was the only way to raise the money.

Today the idea has expanded to become a social support network, a cultural tradition that encourages solidarity and camaraderie.

In the neighborhoods of Okinawa, Friends “come together for a common purpose” (sometimes daily and sometimes a couple of days a week) to gossip, share joys and personal discoveries. If necessary, material help is also provided.

Traditionally, groups of about five children were formed and committed to each other for life. As their second family, they would periodically meet with their moai for both work and play and to gather resources. Some moais have lasted more than 90 years.

The members of the moai They make a monthly contribution to the group which is used for dinners, games, meetings or any hobby you have in common. Part of these funds can be used in case a member needs it if their well-being is at risk.

Close relationships, more than money or fame, are what keep people happy throughout their lives. These bonds protect people from life’s discontents, and help delay physical and mental deterioration.

4. Hara hachi bu

In Okinawa there are more than 60 people over 100 years old per 100,000 inhabitants, three times more than in the United States. Part of the secret is due to the diet and one of its principles is the hara hachi bu, the rule that recommends Eat only until you fill “eight parts of the belly.” In this way, excess calorie intake and all the problems it causes are avoided.

Science says that the brain perceives that the stomach has reached its limit 15 to 20 minutes after it has actually been filled. That means The slower you eat, the sooner you will notice the point at which your body is full.

To practice hara hachi bu it is necessary make a conscious intake, which means savoring every bite, chewing it well and not being distracted by anything other than the food itself.

5. Omotenashi

Also known as Japanese hospitality. It is almost impossible to translate the concept, because it is about much more than pure hospitality and in Japan it usually goes beyond what we understand in the West as being a good host.

La magia de omotenashi resides en create an atmosphere in which the visitor can feel comfortable and safe, Without expecting anything in return. It is the fruit of acting from the heart, without selfishness.

The royal roots of omotenashi date back to the emergence of the tea ceremony, the rules of which were established by the master Sen no Rikyū in the 16th century. During the tea ceremony, the host gives full attention to his guests. Understanding the meaning of omotenashi means understanding Japanese culture on a deep level.

Of course, not everyone is always courteous, polite, or empathetic, but Many of the values ​​involved in omotenashi strengthen positive cooperation and ensure that one feels welcome.

Elomotenashi It can be found wherever something comes from the heart. If you keep your eyes open during your visit to Japan, you will be able to appreciate countless behaviors that may go unnoticed but whose objective is to make you feel good.

6. Kaizen

This concept is applied in the business world. The term kaizen is composed of kai (change) and zen (for the better). It refers to the permanent improvement of activities, processes, procedures or products by all employees of a company.

The important thing is not so much the great innovations, but rather that each employee constantly critically question your activities and your workplace and continually improve the way you work.

The kaizen philosophy It means improvements for everyone, always and everywhere. Masaaki Imai first brought attention to the concept of continuous improvement in the West in 1986 with his book Kaizen: The key to Japanese competitive success.

According to kaizen, It is always possible to improve. Whether products, services, processes, activities, workplace… everything can be improved.

The kaizen way of thinking says that each worker should think every day about what can be improved, simplify or optimize your work and make appropriate suggestions. This applies to all companies or other institutions.

Kaizen, therefore, offers opportunities for recognition and growth at work, which is an important aspect of our lives.