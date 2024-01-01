A wave of cold air will hit Romania. What will the weather be like on the first day of 2024

#wave #cold #air #hit #Romania #weather #day

Although the first days of the new year will see high temperatures, from the end of the week the weather will change dramatically. A mass of cold air will penetrate to the region of our country, with snow and low temperatures expected in some areas, according to Meteoradar.

“The warm weather since the end of December will continue into the first week of January. Even though the extension of an area of ​​low pressure from the west will also bring more gloomy days, with light rain in some regions, temperatures will be up to 3 – 7 degrees higher than normal.

Daily highs will still top 10 degrees in many parts of the country, and lows won’t dip much below freezing. In general, we will enjoy more specific weather for the beginning of March.

The atmospheric circulation will change suddenly at the end of the first week of January. A high pressure field will set up over the north or northwest of Europe, and a mass of arctic air will penetrate on its front flank”, the source quoted above also indicated.

Heavy snow and precipitation

At the same time, the weather will become colder, at first in Scandinavia and in the north of Russia, later the cold air will gradually reach more southern latitudes, including the area of ​​Romania.

“Beyond this point, the evolution of the weather will depend very much on, among other things, the exact trajectory of the cold intrusion into Europe. For example, if the cold air will reach the central-northern basin of the Mediterranean Sea, this will favor the formation of cyclones that can later bring significant precipitation to Romania as well, including snow on extensive areas.

On the other hand, in the absence of the substantial supply of moisture brought by such a cyclone, there is a good chance that the cooling will be weaker, accompanied by only some local snow. And in this case we can expect a few colder days after Epiphany, possibly with frosty mornings through depressions, even if it will not necessarily be a genuine winter period.

After this cold episode, which will overlap well into the second week of January, a slight warming of the weather is possible, amid the decrease in atmospheric pressure in the north of the continent. This scenario is currently anticipated by several weather models,” Meteoradar also reported.

What will the weather be like on Monday, January 1st?

The first day of this year brings us warm weather, as the maximum temperature will be between 3 and 13 degrees Celsius. According to meteorologists, the minimum temperatures will be between -4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

In the intra-Carpathian regions, it will be cloudy for most of the interval, and starting from the evening hours, the rains will gradually expand. According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), there will be mixed precipitation in the mountains, at high altitudes, in the north of the Eastern Carpathians and in the Apuseni Mountains area. In the rest of the territory, the sky will be variable, with low cloudiness and local fog in the morning and in limited areas at night. The wind will blow weak and moderate, with temporary intensifications on the mountain ridges, and at lower speeds in the northwest.

In the Capital, the sky will be mostly covered by clouds, and the mercury in the thermometers will indicate around 10 degrees Celsius. The wind will make its presence felt, blowing weakly and moderately, according to A1.

The weather in the main cities of the country

The weather on Tuesday, January 2

From Tuesday, the weather changes radically. The sky will be temporarily cloudy and mainly in the west, center and isolated north there will be light rains, and in the mountains, at high altitudes in the north of the Eastern Carpathians, mixed precipitation. The wind will blow weakly and moderately with intensifications in the mountain area, especially at high altitudes in the Eastern and Western Carpathians, and at lower speeds in the northwest as well. The maximum temperatures will fall between 5 and 14 degrees, and the minimum between -3 and 8 degrees. In the morning, there will be fog in small areas in the low relief areas in the south and east.

In Bucharest, the thermal values ​​will still be higher than normal, so the maximum will be around 9 degrees, and the minimum will be 2…3 degrees. Skies will be variable with low clouds and fog in the morning and light to moderate winds.