After L’ecsó, here is The Karító, the Welsh mouse, who cleans up a shed every night

#Lecsó #Karító #Welsh #mouse #cleans #shed #night

You are most likely familiar with the Hungarian cartoon called L’ecsó (originally Ratatouille), where a rat named Rémy becomes a real chef. Undoubtedly, it’s quite a fantastic story, but we have to say, it’s really nowhere compared to the cleaning mouse, which a British guy named Rodney Holbrook had to face in a video recording he made instead of TV, writes the BBC.

At the end of last November, Holbrook installed a night vision camera on the workbench in his shed, after day after day he was faced with the fact that it was mysteriously always in order in the morning. From this, it turned out that a mouse is behind it, which has been packing all the scattered things into a wooden box every night for two months now, and according to the 75-year-old man, he even enjoys it.

According to the man, the mouse probably also hides its own alms during the big packing, so it will also benefit him, but it is certain that he is not doing badly either, as he said, he is not used to packing anymore, the mouse puts everything back in the morning anyway instead. “I think it would even pack my wife back if I left her inside overnight,” he added, noting that he’s experimented with different things, but the mouse is really willing to take anything to the box.

By the way, the funniest part of the whole thing is that Holbrook has met a packing mouse before, in 2019, when he was still living in Bristol, he filmed a similarly organizing rodent at a friend’s house. That video took the Internet by storm, you can watch it by clicking here. And then we didn’t even talk about the fact that four years ago a research group also found out that rats like to drive tiny cars if they get food for it.

Also Read:  Young people in New York reinvented the library as a reading party

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
Posted on
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Posted on
‘Many more people with flu’
‘Many more people with flu’
Posted on
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News