After L’ecsó, here is The Karító, the Welsh mouse, who cleans up a shed every night

You are most likely familiar with the Hungarian cartoon called L’ecsó (originally Ratatouille), where a rat named Rémy becomes a real chef. Undoubtedly, it’s quite a fantastic story, but we have to say, it’s really nowhere compared to the cleaning mouse, which a British guy named Rodney Holbrook had to face in a video recording he made instead of TV, writes the BBC.

At the end of last November, Holbrook installed a night vision camera on the workbench in his shed, after day after day he was faced with the fact that it was mysteriously always in order in the morning. From this, it turned out that a mouse is behind it, which has been packing all the scattered things into a wooden box every night for two months now, and according to the 75-year-old man, he even enjoys it.

According to the man, the mouse probably also hides its own alms during the big packing, so it will also benefit him, but it is certain that he is not doing badly either, as he said, he is not used to packing anymore, the mouse puts everything back in the morning anyway instead. “I think it would even pack my wife back if I left her inside overnight,” he added, noting that he’s experimented with different things, but the mouse is really willing to take anything to the box.

By the way, the funniest part of the whole thing is that Holbrook has met a packing mouse before, in 2019, when he was still living in Bristol, he filmed a similarly organizing rodent at a friend’s house. That video took the Internet by storm, you can watch it by clicking here. And then we didn’t even talk about the fact that four years ago a research group also found out that rats like to drive tiny cars if they get food for it.