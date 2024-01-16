América has offers from Europe for Álvaro Fidalgo

#América #offers #Europe #Álvaro #Fidalgo

Published January 16, 2024 by Alejandro Orvañanos

Álvaro Fidalgo could leave America. This week offers have arrived for Águilas footballers and one of them is for the Spanish midfielder.

Santiago Baños, sports president of the azulcremas, confessed on Claro Sports on W Radio that they cannot retain players by force and that they must understand the human part of the player.

“It happens a lot, the third time that I am champion with América… And the three times at the end of the tournament of being champion, a huge number of offers arrive for players from the club. Unfortunately this week offers have started to arrive for some players”, he noted.

“We don’t want them to leave, but we also have to listen to the human side and the player’s sporting life, some If his desire is to go play in Europe, then a discussion is started and when an agreement is reached and it suits the institution and suits the player, then obviously the decision has to be made as we did with Mateus Uribe, with (Agustín ) Marchesín, with (Diego) Lainez, with Edson Álvarez; You also can’t say ‘hey, don’t go with the offer that comes and I’ll tie you to a post.’”

Fidalgo did not want to leave America without being champion

He did not reveal names, however, Claro Sports was able to know that Álvaro Fidalgo is one of them. It is not the first time that it has been rumored that the player could leave the Coapa team and he even declared that he would not leave the “nest” until he became champion.

“I have never thought about leaving without being a champion… There is still a long way to go to be an idol, to lift trophies, the club is a very demanding team“were his words after winning the title with the Águilas in December 2023.

Fidalgo, Santiago Solari’s great bet

It is worth remembering that Fidalgo arrived in Coapa in 2020, at the express request of coach Santiago Solari. He did it as a loan with a value close to 400 thousand euros from CD Castellón. Since then, the player accumulates 124 games played with the feathered ones, 10 goals and 18 assists, toin addition to conquering star number 14 with the Eagles in December.

