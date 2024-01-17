“It will save us from not being Venezuela”

Yamila Reyna surprised a few days ago when referring to the politics of his country of origin, specifically the first month of the president’s government Javier Miley.

In this sense, the current TVN host indicated in the podcast The Geese AND EVERYTHING! that his first opinion regarding the politician was not good.

“When I saw him as a candidate I wanted to die. “I couldn’t believe that Argentina was going to mess with this guy,” he said.

“When I saw the remaining candidates, which was him and Massa, I said ‘please let Milei win’. Because Massa once again has enough of the theft, of so many years of destroying my beloved Argentina,” he added.

Yamila Reyna on Milei

Regarding the end, the actress also assured that she was surprised by the economist’s first weeks in the ‘Casa Rosada’.

“I have to admit that Milei has been covering my mouth for a long time, because he has done very radical, blunt things, he is making good decisions,” he explained.

“He has been super transparent with what we are going to suffer and I have faith in him, We have no other choice. I think he is going to save us by not being a Venezuela (…) Let’s see what happens, we have to give it some time,” he added.

It should be noted that Yamila Reyna could be part of TVn broadcasts at the next Huaso del Olmué Festival.

