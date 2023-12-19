Angola will implement new economic reform in 2026 –

Angola will implement a new economic reform in 2026.

This involves the adoption of international accounting standards in the business and public system, a measure that will positively impact the national economy.

The information was provided to Rádio by accounting specialist Henriques Diassonama, during an interview on the program “Até ao cai da Tarde” on this station.

Henriques Diassonama speaks, on the other hand, of training that began today in international accounting standards aimed at accounting students and similar people.

Luanda is the stage for two days, today and tomorrow, of training in international accounting standards.

Also Read:  An influx of visitors to Rovan'i Madagasikara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News