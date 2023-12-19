Angola will implement new economic reform in 2026

Angola will implement a new economic reform in 2026.

This involves the adoption of international accounting standards in the business and public system, a measure that will positively impact the national economy.

The information was provided to Rádio by accounting specialist Henriques Diassonama, during an interview on the program “Até ao cai da Tarde” on this station.

Henriques Diassonama speaks, on the other hand, of training that began today in international accounting standards aimed at accounting students and similar people.

Luanda is the stage for two days, today and tomorrow, of training in international accounting standards.