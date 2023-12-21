Anil Ingram resigns from the PRI; accuses corruption in the leadership of its leader “Alito”

#Anil #Ingram #resigns #PRI #accuses #corruption #leadership #leader #Alito

Local representative Anil Ingram Vallines announced her resignation from the ranks of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and at the same time said she would join the project of Roco Nahle García in the State and Claudia Sheinbaum Prado as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

In a press conference, he flatly blamed the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas “Alito”, stating that he has kidnapped the party and that it does not pursue the ideals for which it had joined a few decades ago.

“I join the Progressive Front Alliance, to support Claudia Sheimbaum’s project and we will also support Roco Nahle in the State (..) Because I will not stay in Alito’s PRI.”

He accused the Prista leader of dragging a series of defeats for the party throughout the country because he has only sought his own benefit.

“’Alito’ made hundreds of distinguished militants feel displaced; He managed to get his way by creating a narrative of a new PRI political class; yes, a new political class made up of 40 people, who have been managing the defeats of the PRI for 4 years,” he said.

Ingram Vallines was accompanied by hundreds of followers of the deputy and members of the PRI, who made their resignation from the party extensive in writing.

“I cannot remain silent and be complicit in the kidnapping of a political institution, which serves the interests of an unscrupulous man, that is why with deep gratitude I want to make public my resignation from the militancy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party,” he expressed.

She said that for now she will remain as an independent representative in the State Congress, working hand in hand with the Veracruz Group.