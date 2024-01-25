Another person died from dengue in Misiones and it is the seventh death recorded

#person #died #dengue #Misiones #seventh #death #recorded

The woman was 36 years old (Télam)

As cases of dengue increase, the number of deaths from the disease is increasing in Misiones. In fact, authorities confirmed the seventh death from the virus so far this season.

This is a 36-year-old woman, originally from Puerto Piray, who died in the last hours of Tuesday at the Samic Hospital in Eldorado, due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to the information that Télam was able to access, the authorities reported that the woman was urgently admitted to the medical center, with a “complex condition and a poor evolution.” For this reason, the specialists performed “CPR maneuvers with a negative result.”

After her death, they confirmed that the woman died from multiple organ failure that produced refractory shock and, later, cardiorespiratory arrest. However, it is unknown if she had any pre-existing illness that could have aggravated her health condition.

In this way, the number of deaths so far this season amounts to seven in the missionary territory. The news comes just five days after the Misiones Ministry of Health reported the death of an 83-year-old man, who was originally from Posadas. The man suffered from several illnesses, since he had a diagnosis of high blood pressure, suffered the consequences of a stroke and had to undergo dialysis due to kidney failure.

Fumigation is one of the tools to combat the spread of dengue (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

These comorbidities and the dengue virus caused multiple organ failure, refractory shock and cardiorespiratory arrest, according to doctor Alfredo Álvarez from the hospital.

The first of the deaths was in December, when the death of a 5-month-old baby was recorded as a result of “distributive shock” and “multiple organ failure.” According to local media, the baby, originally from the city of Posadas, had been admitted to the health center in an emergency in a coma, as a result of severe dengue fever.

Given this situation, the professionals decided to refer her to intensive care. However, despite the doctors’ efforts to save her, the little girl died as a result of distributive shock and multi-organ failure attributed to the “Arbovirus (Dengue+)”, the provincial ministry highlighted.

In addition to Misiones, the situation is equally complex in Chaco, Formosa and Corrientes. In that sense, in the last week a man died in Chaco and became the tenth confirmed death in the province.

As indicated by the local media Chaco Día por Día, the deceased was identified as Alexis Sarachaga, a police officer who worked in the Charata Infantry Division.

The Government of Corrientes reinforces prevention measures (X: @saludcorrientes)

Regarding the increase in cases, the director of Chaco Epidemiology, María Elisa Flores, indicated that in a week and a half more than a thousand cases were reported. Thus, it became the province with the most registered infections.

Something similar occurs in Formosa, where the Ministry of Human Development reported that 1,098 cases were reported in the last seven days and at least 14 people remain hospitalized due to complications in their health conditions.

In Corrientes, on the other hand, each of the doctors receives between 22 and 25 consultations for dengue fever daily. According to the latest National Epidemiological Bulletin, the province accumulates a total of 2,249 confirmed cases so far this season. In addition, the total number of deceased people is 10.

For this reason, the Corrientes Ministry of Health reinforced measures to combat the advance of dengue, with vector blockades where positive cases are registered, fumigations, dissemination campaigns and delivery of repellents, especially in areas where infections were identified. , according to what the director of Corrientes Epidemiology, Angelina Bobadilla, told Télam.