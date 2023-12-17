Bassie and Adriaan documentary on television in January | Media

Dec 17, 2023 at 12:57

The Bassie and Adriaan documentary A Treasure of Memories will be broadcast on January 7 by AVROTROS. The film about the clown and the acrobat attracted 8,000 visitors to the cinema in recent weeks.

Bas (88) and Aad (81) van Toor have selected material for the documentary from their own archive. The film looks back on the brothers’ long career. The documentary highlights the success they experienced as the duo Bassie & Adriaan.

There are also images of their time as The Crocksons, the acrobat duo with which they traveled all over the world in the 1950s and 1960s.

In addition, prominent figures from the cultural world talk about the importance of the work of Bas and Aad van Toor. Paul de Leeuw and Gert Verhulst, among others, contributed to the documentary.

The film was already shown at Pathé in the past two weeks. It attracted 8,000 visitors. “A very good result for a documentary,” according to a spokesperson for the cinema chain. “Especially with a limited release of two weeks.”

