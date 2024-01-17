Beňová accused the opposition of deliberately manipulating the European Parliament

#Beňová #accused #opposition #deliberately #manipulating #European #Parliament

The MEP claims that the goal of the opposition is to blackmail European institutions.

BRATISLAVA. The upcoming resolution of the European Parliament on the rule of law in Slovakia is full of fabrications and half-truths.

MEP Monika Beňová from Smer stated this in the opinion, saying that the opposition representatives, when formulating it, took particular care to damage the reputation of their own country as much as possible.

“They lost the elections, they refuse to come to terms with it, they want revenge and they firmly stick to the motto ‘the worse the better’, regardless of the consequences,” declared Beňová.

She added that the goal of the opposition is to blackmail European institutions and purposefully manipulate the existing rules so that the payments to scholars for equalizing differences within Slovak regions, development in the social field, support for agriculture, education, and healthcare are suspended as soon as possible.

“Submitting misleading resolutions against one’s own country is not only a tasteless precedent, but it is especially a manifestation of political immaturity and absolute immorality,” said Beňová.

In this regard, the MEP stated that the political battle between the opposition and the coalition at the domestic level is part of democracy and can be beneficial in many ways.

“Carrying out mutual disputes and enmity, as well as the efforts of opposition representatives to deliberately harm their own country at the international level, is just an insidious, ill-considered gamble that the coalition will not pay for, but the citizens can be harmed above all,” added Beňová.

On Thursday, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution that criticizes the draft amendment to the Criminal Code from the workshop of Robert Fico’s government.

The text, which concludes the debate in the plenary on December 13, expresses the MEPs’ concerns about Slovakia’s ability to fight corruption and protect the financial interests of the EU, if the proposed amendment to the Criminal Code is approved.