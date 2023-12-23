cordial relationship and focus on the women’s Club World Cup | Relief

#cordial #relationship #focus #womens #Club #World #Cup #Relief

Alexia Putellas met with Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, this Saturday in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). A conclave in which both discussed issues about the future of women’s football in a relaxed meeting with good tone between them, as Relevo learned. The boss of world football and the captain of the National Team and Barça, the first Spanish player to meet with the official body in these meetings to convey impressionswere accompanied by other members of FIFA.

The main topic of the meeting was the project for the new Women’s Club World Cup. FIFA is clear that it is one of the next steps for this category to continue growing at a global level.. After the success of the last World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, an event in which Spain was champion, the highest body in world football wants to know the opinion of the great leaders and actors involved in this category.

The relationship between Infantino and Alexia was very cordial and mutually respectful. Both were satisfied with what was discussed in other topics regarding the development of women’s football. and how the players can contribute to it. In fact, another of the issues to be discussed was the next World Cup.

This meeting is part of a round of meetings in which FIFA plans to continue working together with the opinion of other players. Alexia Putellas, who started her vacation yesterday and did not have to miss any training or activities with her club to attend this match, attended as a representative of Spanish women’s football. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the stars of this sport in Spain and the rest of the world.

Alexia Putellas took advantage of her trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the match between Manchester City and Fluminense in the Club World Cup. The captain of the National Team and Barça witnessed the English team’s victory before facing the meeting with Gianni Infantino. A key event to address points of great relevance in women’s football.

The Catalan midfielder has led the fight of the players in Spain. She was the first to coin #SeAcabó, which became a global cry of demand. And he played a decisive role alongside Irene Paredes in the negotiations with the Royal Spanish Football Federation after the ‘Rubiales Case’. Her voice is more than authorized to discuss these issues and FIFA has taken this into account to invite her to this meeting with which they intend to build a better future.

Alexia Putellas and Barça, an uncertain future



All this in the midst of great uncertainty about knowing something about the player’s own future. Alexia Putellas, who is injured with some discomfort that still persists in her knee, ends her contract with Barça next June and its renewal is an unknown. The Barça club has not changed its financial offer, although it has reduced the initial contract proposal by one year: They had agreed on three and now they have agreed on two. For her part, the player proposed a salary increase that would reach one million euros gross.

Regarding his injury, and as Relevo was able to confirm, any seriousness has been ruled out after carrying out several tests and scans both at Barça and at the RFEF. Nevertheless, There is discomfort that prevents you from being at 100% and inflammation that worries you, so you don’t want to risk or play with doubts. There is no preserved treatment and surgery has been ruled out, but other tests are planned to be able to define what is happening and a solution can be found.

This situation, both physically and contractually, has put Alexia Putellas in the spotlight. The player, historic in Barça and one of the great references in the Barça squad, wants to focus on her recovery and continues to show her commitment to women’s football by making this trip to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of her Christmas holidays. .

Mayca Jiménez has been an editor specializing in women’s soccer for Relevo since its birth. Passionate about football, she grew up on the benches of the teams her father coached. Graduated in Journalism from the Carlos III University of Madrid, she worked for almost 7 years at Diario AS, where she led the women’s soccer section. In 2022, her book titled ‘I also want to play football’ was published with the aim of giving visibility to the leaders of women’s football. In addition, she is a commentator for the F League and the Women’s Champions League on DAZN. Mayca has covered three women’s Champions League finals, as well as the last two soccer World Cups, the one in Qatar and the one in Australia and New Zealand, where Spain made history by becoming champions. …