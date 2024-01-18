Do TV series glorify drug use, as Bart De Wever says? “It just might be a reason to talk about it”

#series #glorify #drug #Bart #Wever #reason #talk

VRT: “We bring up the theme, but not gratuitously”

The VRT said in a response that it strictly monitors what is shown in series. “We certainly do not glorify or promote the use of drugs and alcohol. They are only discussed if they fit the storyline and the character. We have given “Knokke off” the label 16+, precisely because we are well aware of it that alcohol and drugs are regularly used in the series. But the negative sides of this are also explicitly shown,” says spokesperson Yasmine Van der Borght.

“I would also like to refer to “Faqda”, in which Flo Windey engages in discussion with young people in five episodes. We recently responded to the request of the national drugs commissioner Ine Van Wymersch to refer to the Drug Line after programs in which drug use is a theme “We are also consulting with the Flemish Expertise Center for Alcohol and Other Drugs (VAD) about how the theme of “drugs” can be addressed in the offering for young people.”

“No matter how you look at it, young people come into contact with drugs in society. So we bring up that theme in our offer, but not for free.”

Also Read:  Review overview Priscilla: 'Powerfully played Elvis' toxic relationship' | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
Posted on
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Posted on
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
Posted on
Hericium erinaceus, a mushroom that is good for your brain
Hericium erinaceus, a mushroom that is good for your brain
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News