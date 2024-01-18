Do TV series glorify drug use, as Bart De Wever says? “It just might be a reason to talk about it”

#series #glorify #drug #Bart #Wever #reason #talk

VRT: “We bring up the theme, but not gratuitously”

The VRT said in a response that it strictly monitors what is shown in series. “We certainly do not glorify or promote the use of drugs and alcohol. They are only discussed if they fit the storyline and the character. We have given “Knokke off” the label 16+, precisely because we are well aware of it that alcohol and drugs are regularly used in the series. But the negative sides of this are also explicitly shown,” says spokesperson Yasmine Van der Borght.

“I would also like to refer to “Faqda”, in which Flo Windey engages in discussion with young people in five episodes. We recently responded to the request of the national drugs commissioner Ine Van Wymersch to refer to the Drug Line after programs in which drug use is a theme “We are also consulting with the Flemish Expertise Center for Alcohol and Other Drugs (VAD) about how the theme of “drugs” can be addressed in the offering for young people.”

“No matter how you look at it, young people come into contact with drugs in society. So we bring up that theme in our offer, but not for free.”