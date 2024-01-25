Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership

#Erdogan #supported #ratification #Swedens #NATO #membership

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing official Turkish media.
“The protocol of the accession of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty signed in Brussels in 2022 has been approved. July 5, ratification. The provisions of this law are adopted by the President of the Republic,” the document reads.

Sweden’s accession to NATO was expected for about a year and a half. Previously, Stockholm planned to join the Alliance together with Finland, but Helsinki joined NATO in 2023. in June, and Sweden’s request was ratified by all NATO countries except Turkey and Hungary.

Budapest promised that it would not be the last to ratify Sweden’s application. However, the vote in the Hungarian parliament was postponed several times. Hungarian politicians are demanding an explanation for criticism of the country’s democratic development, similar to concerns expressed by many other European politicians.

On January 23, Turkey’s parliament ratified Sweden’s bid to join NATO, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on his parliament to take a similar step.

Also Read:  Extreme heat dries out crops

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
Posted on
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Posted on
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Posted on
As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and alcohol gel grew
As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and alcohol gel grew
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News