Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership

#Erdogan #supported #ratification #Swedens #NATO #membership

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing official Turkish media.

“The protocol of the accession of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty signed in Brussels in 2022 has been approved. July 5, ratification. The provisions of this law are adopted by the President of the Republic,” the document reads.

Sweden’s accession to NATO was expected for about a year and a half. Previously, Stockholm planned to join the Alliance together with Finland, but Helsinki joined NATO in 2023. in June, and Sweden’s request was ratified by all NATO countries except Turkey and Hungary.

Budapest promised that it would not be the last to ratify Sweden’s application. However, the vote in the Hungarian parliament was postponed several times. Hungarian politicians are demanding an explanation for criticism of the country’s democratic development, similar to concerns expressed by many other European politicians.

On January 23, Turkey’s parliament ratified Sweden’s bid to join NATO, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on his parliament to take a similar step.