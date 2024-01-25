FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

Bertho in a duel (orange) was the author of the winning goal for the CFFA

The semi-finals of the national cup were held yesterday at By Pass. Elgeco Plus and CFFA validated their tickets for the final, excluding Disciples FC and AS Fanalamanga respectively.

Two clubs accustomed to the title, CFFA and Elgeco Plus, will face each other in the final of the 2023 version of the Madagascar Cup.

In the semi-finals, Elgeco Plus was only able to dismiss Disciples FC from Vakinankaratra (1-0) in the second period of overtime. The winning team of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament imposed its game at the start of the match. The right side of the DFC, Joma, on the right side, crosses for Tsila who hits with his head, but the Barea goalkeeper, Nina, manages to push the ball away (7th). This is the latter’s second start, after his injury during the final phase of the Island Games in September.

The defending club got back on track and dictated its law after returning from the locker room. Barea Chan’s Doddy missed two chances in the first fifteen minutes of the second half. For its part, Disciples FC failed to finish twice. DFC’s Armando cleared two defenders, but due to his rush, his shot went off target. A DFC goal was refused, Eric’s powerful shot in the area was repelled by Nina, then taken by Dahery. The latter is whistled in an offside position (78th).

Failures

“I want to criticize the refereeing. This is no excuse after our defeat, but Dahery’s goal was not from an offside position. It’s a ball coming from the opponent,” underlines Rija Juvense Rakotomandimby, assistant coach of Disciples FC.

The score remained unchanged in the first half of overtime. The host club’s winning goal was scored by Zola, served from the left side by Benteke in the 112th (1-0). “Our change of tactics paid off, after a few missed opportunities. The players were able to take advantage of the opponents’ fatigue in overtime,” confides Andry Hildecoeur, Elgeco Plus coach.

The club winning the national cup in 2021, CFFA, also suffered to overthrow AS Fanalamanga, finalist of the Orange Pro League. This club, semi-finalist in the Cup, complicated the task of the national champion club in 2022.

ASF had three clear chances in the first half. Among others, the free kick hit by Georgino which hit the crossbar (27th). Banse also failed in the last gesture in the small area (37th). And Besina’s cross header, served by Gildas, missed the far post (39th). CFFA dominated in the second period. The powerful shot of Barea Chan, Lalaina, was repelled by the goalkeeper, Mika (62nd). Bertho scored the only goal of the Orange victory, after eliminating two defenders (71st). Avotra narrowly missed the equalizer, his shot hitting the crossbar (76th).

“We had to manage the first half, given the fatigue of the players after the quarter-final overtime. They only imposed their game in the second period,” confides Titi Rasoanaivo. “We missed too many chances. Our elements are still young and cannot manage such a high-level match,” recognizes José Georges Raharitiana, coach of AS Fanalamanga. The Sunday final will be the remake of the GTA quarter-final after which Elgeco Plus emerged victorious (1-0).

Serge Rasanda