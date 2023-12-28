Is this hatred towards electric cars created by…?

Is this hatred towards electric cars perhaps inspired by those who trade and sell fossil fuels? This is the question from Stefano, a reader. Vaielettrico he replies. We remind you that your messages should be sent to the email [email protected]

This media hatred cannot be explained unless there is an interest behind it…

“SI have been following the automotive world closely for several decades. And I couldn’t help but notice how, upon making it official of the 2035 target by the EU, there was a real “allergic reaction” in our country. Resulted in one media war real. And that has led to very modest penetration percentages of electric cars in the national car market, practically last in EU countries among the main markets. Yet the basic technology is the same as on the hybrid and plug-in hybrid, types of cars absolutely accepted by the Italian market. And well regarded since the time of its debut as a natural link for the transition. So I wondered what it could have been the spring that triggered it this real sudden reversal of thought. Obviously the substantial difference is in the use of fuel from fossil fuel for hybrids and plug-in hybrids. That the media hate machine was set up by who trade and sell black gold?“. Stefano Tetti

Someone was even pinched while…

Answer. Let’s say that the impression is that and that we ourselves are invaded by comments that seem to be teleguidati, with completely unlikely signatures and email addresses. In some cases it has also been possible to prove that There were strong hands behind certain campaigns, who pulled the strings with very specific interests. He remained famous, for example, a case that happened four years ago in the United States. A lobbyist from Chevron he was caught while organizing a campaign to discredit the electric car, mobilizing a group of company retirees. Older people were made to believe that their monthly allowance was jeopardized by the advent of battery-powered cars. Too bad that one of these, in the meantime, had embraced the environmentalist cause, revealing the crime to the public. The fact is that in Italy, a country that has always been allergic to innovation, certain topics seem to have more traction than elsewhere. With the results we see…

