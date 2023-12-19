LG Gram 2024 debuts in Korea: Ultra mobility and power; Intel Core Ultra processors

#Gram #debuts #Korea #Ultra #mobility #power #Intel #Core #Ultra #processors

LG recently launched two models of the LG Gram 2024 laptop on its official Korean website, equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors. These are available for pre-order, and other versions will be presented at CES 2024 on January 9.

The available models are 16 inch (16Z90S) and 17 inch (17Z90S), with weights of 1199g and 1350g respectively, and thicknesses of 16.8mm and 17.8mm. Prices are 1.89 million won (about 10,357 yuan) and 1.99 million won (about 10,905 yuan).

screens LG Gram 2024 they are anti-glare IPS, with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. However, the maximum brightness is 350nit. In addition, they are equipped with 16GB LPDDR5x memory (7467 MHz) and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. They offer a PCIe 4.0 x 4 expansion slot and are certified for durability by the US Department of Defense. Both models include a 77-watt-hour battery and support 65W fast charging.

LG Gram 2024

In terms of connectivity, LG Gram 2024 it offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 interfaces, two Type-C interfaces (USB 4, Thunderbolt 4, PD, LAN), an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a security lock and a microSD card reader.

Other features include dual 2W stereo speakers and 5W smart amplifiers, Dolby Atmos support, an FHD infrared webcam and dual microphones, Windows Hello support, a full-size backlit keyboard (100 keys, including a 4 lines), Intel AX211 wireless network card, support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Edition, Gram Link, McAfee and other software.