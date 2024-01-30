Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela

#Market #years #Varela #family #represented #Estrela

Decade and a half after his uncle, Silvestre Varela, left Reboleira to sign for FC Porto, Nilton Varela will do the opposite, having signed a two and a half season contract with the tricolors

In the press conference that followed Estrela da Amadora’s defeat against Benfica (1-4), Sérgio Vieira confirmed the arrival of more reinforcements and the next to arrive will be Ronald’s direct replacement in the squad.

The Brazilian winger was officially presented this Monday by Swansea and, hours later, his replacement in the squad will, fifteen years later, continue the legacy of the Varela family, after Silvestre Varela represented Estrela until 2009.

Varela stood out at the Reboleira club, leaving at the end of the 08/09 season to join FC Porto and, by coincidence, it was from the Dragon that, around a decade and a half later, his nephew joined the Estrela squad.

Extreme last friendly split with the blue and whites and already has a suitor

After having benefited from Silvestre Varela’s abilities, the Reboleira emblem will count on his nephew, Nilton Varela, wearing the tricolor, in an agreement that does not involve financial compensation between amateurs and Porto fans and with a sharing of passes.

Estrela da Amadora and FC Porto will share the economic rights of Nílton, who left the blue and white team and signed a contract valid for the next two and a half seasons, until June 2026.

The signing of the left-footed player will have a dual purpose: he can join the offensive wings and take Ronald’s place in the squad, but also play further back, due to his past at FC Porto B and B SAD.

It should be remembered that Nilton Varela began his senior career at the Lisbon club – which now plays in the II Division of AF Setúbal – as a left back, which qualifies him for the role of left winger in Sérgio Vieira’s 3x4x3.

A signing that will greatly please the star coach and especially the player himself, who this season played 12 games for FC Porto B in League 2 and now returns, at the age of 22, to the top flight with Estrela da Amadora.