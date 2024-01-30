Miraculous ingredient makes you escape diseases

#Miraculous #ingredient #escape #diseases

Miracle ingredient has the power to suck all the sugar out of the blood and rid ladies over 60 of illnesses

People over 60, especially women, tend to take very intense care of their health, especially when it comes to disease prevention.

Because aging healthily guarantees quality of life and the possibility of enjoying travel, leisure, and time with family more fully.

In fact, there is an extremely popular ingredient capable of sucking all the sugar out of your blood, making you avoid diseases such as diabetes, which is one of the diseases that most affects people in this age group.

We are talking about cinnamon, which is present in thousands of Brazilian recipes and homes.

Power throughout history

Cinnamon is one of the oldest spices known, it was widely used in ancient Egypt, not only as a flavoring for drinks and medicine, but also as an embalming agent.

In fact, in the Egyptian era, it was so valued that it was considered more precious than gold.

According to the i Herbcinnamon also received a lot of attention in China, which is reflected in its mention in one of the earliest books on Chinese botanical medicine, dating from around 2,700 BC

The popularity of cinnamon continued throughout history.

In fact, a flurry of recent clinical studies have already proven its benefits, especially in controlling blood sugar.

Although not all early research showed positive effects, more recent studies in patients with type 2 diabetes show consistently promising results.

In experimental models and animal studies, researchers have demonstrated that cinnamon polyphenols have insulin-like properties and stimulate glucose uptake in skeletal muscle and other body tissues.

How much cinnamon does it take to lower blood sugar?

According to the channel @Giselisavioli, from Youtubea capful of cinnamon is enough to potentially lower your blood sugar.

Of course, you don’t exactly use a cap to measure, but it’s just to illustrate when we talk about 1 gram. In other words, you need almost a ridiculous amount to prevent diseases related to this disease.

BUT ATTENTION! NEVER consume cinnamon independently to TREAT OR CURE illnesses, in case of diabetes or any other illness DIAGNOSED, AS WELL AS SYMPTOMSthe recommendation is ALWAYS SEEK HELP FROM A DOCTOR.

To use cinnamon for diabetes, it is recommended to add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon to a glass of milk or sprinkle it on top of oatmeal, for example.

You can also drink cinnamon tea pure or mixed with other tea.

However, cinnamon SHOULD NOT sbe consumed during pregnancy because it can lead to uterine contractionand therefore it is not recommended to treat gestational diabetes.

