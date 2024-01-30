Frankie Montás strives to be healthy and pitch all year with Rojos

#Frankie #Montás #strives #healthy #pitch #year #Rojos

DAYTON, Ohio — No lofty predictions, no chasing crazy numbers.

One of the Reds’ most important acquisitions this winter on the free agent market, Dominican starter Francelis “Frankie” Montás, keeps his aspirations for 2024 very simple.

“For me, just being able to make every start would be a victory,” Montas told MLB.com. “Go out there every five days and do your best. For me, that is my main goal.”

Montás was among the club members who participated in the northern stop of the Caravan of the Reds at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton. Manager David Bell was also part of the group.

On Jan. 2, Cincinnati signed Montás to a one-year, $16 million deal, with a $20 million mutual option for 2025. The deal comes with some risks, as Montás has spent the last two seasons dealing with shoulder issues. right.

In February 2023, while part of the Yankees, Montás underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and was limited to a 1.1 inning relief appearance in September.

Therefore, expectations are low-key. However, Montas, who will turn 31 on March 21, has stated several times this offseason that he is fully recovered. He noted Saturday that he has been throwing to hitters in live batting practice without problems at a facility in Arizona to prepare for spring training.

“Everything is going pretty well,” Montás said. “It feels good to just throw the ball and see it come out, and also feel good the next day.”

Cincinnati saw a lot of upside potential before signing Montas, especially looking at his 2021 season with the A’s. That year, he went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts and 187 innings. Oakland traded him to the Yankees at the 2022 Trade Deadline.

Before the trade, Montás had a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 19 starts with the A’s. In eight starts for New York, he had a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP before being placed on the disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.

The Reds, who are focused on making the playoffs after an 82-win season in 2023 impacted by rotation injuries, also viewed Montas as someone who could relieve pressure on their group of young pitchers.

After the club spent more than $108 million on free agents this winter, Bell thinks the Reds focused on adding quality people to the clubhouse, something they felt was as critical as talent.

“I think it’s something you can’t always put your finger on, but it’s something that I know in my gut is really important to our success. “Frankie is another one that fits that way, from a character standpoint,” Bell said. “He has been very successful in his career. We know that if he’s healthy, he’s a really good pitcher. We feel good about his health. He brings that veteran presence to our rotation.”

Montás is ready to pitch and do whatever it takes to help the younger players.

“I feel that with the talent they have, it will be easy to get out there,” he said. “My main goal is to go out, perform and pitch. If I can help others, in any way and in any area, I am willing to help.”