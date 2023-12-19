Miss France’s hairstyle caused so much outrage that even the organizers of the beauty pageant made a statement about it

#Frances #hairstyle #caused #outrage #organizers #beauty #pageant #statement

A French representative also spoke on the matter.

The Miss France 2024 beauty pageant was recently held, where they were looking for the most beautiful woman in France. The winner is the twenty-year-old Eve Gilles became the first person to win first place with a pixie haircut – for the first time in the history of the competition.

In the 103-year history of the competition, he is really the first to win with such a short crown, Gilles celebrated the moment as a victory for “diversity”. However, TV viewers and social media commentators were not thrilled with the winner and criticized the young winner for her hair.

It got to the point where a spokesperson for the Miss Universe pageant defended Gilles, telling Business Insider that the selection of Miss France was not targeted, distancing herself from comments that accused the organizers of “propagating woke views”.

At this year’s Miss Universe, we got to see a personal style and hair type, and we love it.

And Eve Gilles said that a woman’s beauty is not determined by her hair, and she wanted to prove to the 7.5 million viewers who followed the competition that both the competition and society are evolving.

We are used to seeing beautiful ladies with long hair, but I went for an androgynous look with short hair. Every woman is different, we are all unique.

Karima Dellia member of the European Parliament, also came to Gilles’s defense: “We offer our great support to Eve Gilles, Miss France, in the face of hateful tweets on social media that show incredible violence!”

ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP