New Five Nights at Freddy’s game revealed

A new Five Nights at Freddy’s game has been revealed. Initially, that was not the intention, but because the existence of the game had been leaked, creator Scott Cawthon decided to immediately reveal the game officially.

The game is called Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit and is developed by Mega Cat Studios. Apparently the game has been in the works for a long time in honor of the 10th anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Into the Pit clearly brings a different style than we are used to from Five Nights at Freddy’s, but many familiar elements remain present. What is unique this time is that you return in time as Oswald and travel back and forth between two universes. Solving puzzles, collecting clues and hiding every now and then is the message. This time, not only your own life, but also that of your father and five children from the past is at stake.

It is not yet known when Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit will be released.