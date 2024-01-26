Puebla announces the arrival of Vinicius

#Puebla #announces #arrival #Vinicius

A BBVA MX League club surprisingly announced the incorporation of Vinicius to its institution with a view to developing the Brazilian winger or forward within Mexican soccer and allowing him to establish himself in it.

“Vinicius is the product of the work of the basic forces of Internacional de Porto Alegre, an organization recognized for its work in youth, and of which he has been a part since 2019 in which he worked mainly as a winger/forward,” commented Puebla in relation to the incorporation of the Brazilian to their ranks.

In which category of the BBVA MX League will Vinicius be registered?

Through a press release, Puebla announced the signing of the 18-year-old offensive player from Rio, who arrives from Internacional de Porto Alegre in the first division of Brazilian soccer; La Franja hopes that Vinicius Cortes can finish training as a footballer in their ranks and in a few years be able to promote him to the first team, because at this time he will be part of the sub 23, which is directed by former Venezuelan striker Fernando Aristeguieta .

“We trust that this young 18-year-old promise will conclude his training process within our quarry in order to provide great satisfaction to the entire fringe nation,” added La Franja in the press release where they announced the arrival of Vinicius directly from the Brazilian soccer.

Vinicius at Porto Alegre International

The one born in Santa Cruz belonged to the under 20 category of Internacional de Porto Alegre, however he never managed to have minutes in the first team led by Argentine coach Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, who has a past in the BBVA MX League as well as a footballer with San Luis and Necaxa, like DT with the Xolos.

