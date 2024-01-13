“Scoring in the Premier League is a dream”

Oscar Bobb was key with his goal in the 91st minute to give City a 2-3 victory at the Newcastle stadium.

The youngster scored his first Premier League goal in injury time to claim three precious points at St James’ Park.

Bernardo Silva had given us the lead in the 26th minute, before consecutive goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon left us behind on the scoreboard at half-time.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench in the 69th minute and revolutionized the game. He first scored the tying goal and then set up Bobb for the comeback goal.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Bobb said. “From the bench I could already see that the game had a very high pace. When they told me I was going to come on, the coach told me to give everything to score. Fortunately I was able to do it.”

“Scoring in the Premier League is a dream. Doing it with the best team in the world is something that cannot be explained.”

“We could hear the City fans throughout the game. They helped us a lot today.”

“We have to thank them for everything. This victory is for them.”

De Bruyne, who returned from a long-term injury last weekend in the FA Cup third round win over Huddersfield Town, took center stage at St James’ Park.

“I said thank you afterwards,” Bobb revealed. “He’s the only one in the world who can do that. Playing with him is great.”

“Not only is he one of the best players in the Premier League. He is also a good person who helps young players a lot.”

“He’s one of our captains. He helps the team a lot.”

