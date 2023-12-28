The story of the US president approaching the age of the Sun is like a roller coaster: life was marked by both drama and a “legendary” kiss

#story #president #approaching #age #Sun #roller #coaster #life #marked #drama #legendary #kiss

Former US President Mr. Carter, 99, lives a modest life as an ordinary American retiree. After his political career ended, Carter, 56, returned to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn. The journalist was lucky enough to visit the former president’s home and interview him, writes Daily Mail.

“I don’t see anything wrong if others want to live richly. I don’t blame people if they think otherwise. I never set out to be rich. For me, money has never been the goal of my life,” Carter commented on his life.

Despite his conservative approach to money, former President Carter receives a fairly solid annual pension of $210,700. Although, in fact, a man of respectable age spends very little: he simply lives modestly in his house in Georgia.

Not all former presidents are distinguished by such ascetic qualities. Carter’s total bill, declared in the last financial year, amounts to 456 thousand. US dollars. Meanwhile, former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are copied by more than 1 million. US dollars.