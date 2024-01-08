Timothée Chalamet for the first time with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at award show | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM Update: 39 minutes ago

Timothée Chalamet attended a work-related event for the first time with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The Wonkaactor sat at a table with her during the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

The 28-year-old Chalamet arrived alone on the red carpet on Sunday. After that, he never left Jenner’s side. The actor and reality star entered the room holding hands and shared some intimate moments during dinner, where they kissed. Images of this are circulating on social media.

Chalamet and 26-year-old Jenner have reportedly been dating since April. They have been seen together occasionally in the past year, such as at a Beyoncé concert last September. They then made their appearance at New York Fashion Week and in the stands of the US Open tennis tournament.

Chalamet also had a chance to win a Golden Globe. He was nominated for his role as Willy Wonka in Wonka. But the award for best actor in a musical or comedy went to Paul Giamatti for his role in The Holdovers.

Actress Julia Garner in conversation with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes ceremony. Photo: Getty Images 2:56 Play button

Chalamet was not allowed to eat the Wonka chocolate: ‘You will die’

Beeld: Getty Images

