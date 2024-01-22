TURKISH CUP DRAWS HAVE BEEN DRAWED| The opponents of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor have been announced.

#TURKISH #CUP #DRAWS #DRAWED #opponents #Fenerbahçe #Galatasaray #Beşiktaş #Trabzonspor #announced

While the race continues at full speed in the Super League, the excitement in the Turkish Cup continues. After the 5th round matches, there was excitement in the draw for the last 16 rounds. The draw was held at Orhan Saka Conference Hall with the participation of club officials.

HE EXPLODED THE BOMB, AGAINST

GIANTS’ RIVALS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED

In the draw, the opponents of strong teams such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Başakşehir and Trabzonspor were determined.

Antalyaspor with Sergen Yalçın was matched with Beşiktaş

Antalyaspor, managed by Sergen Yalçın, who was among the coach candidates after Rıza Çalımbay’s departure, was matched with Beşiktaş in the draw.

IF THE OFFER DON’T RECEIVE…

HERE ARE THE MATCHINGS

Sivasspor – Konyaspor

Başakşehir – Hatayspor

Gençlerbirliği – Trabzonspor

Antalyaspor – Beşiktaş

Karagümrük – Samsunspor

MKE Ankaragücü – 24 Erzincanspor

Galatasaray – Bandırmaspor

Gaziantep FK – Fenerbahce

MATCHES WILL BE PLAYED ON 6-8 FEBRUARY

Ziraat Turkish Cup Round of 16 will be played between 6-8 February according to the single-elimination method.

TEAMS PROMOTING TO THE LAST 16 ROUNDS OF ZİRAAT TURKISH CUP

The seeded ones are:

Fenerbahce
Galatasaray
Besiktas
Basaksehir
Trabzonspor
Karagümrük
Konyaspor
Ankaragucu

Unseeded:

Sivasspor
Antalyaspor
Gaziantep FK
Hatayspor
Samsunspor
Bandırmaspor
Genclerbirligi
24 Erzincanspor

Also Read:  Premier League and Serie A highlights from December 23rd

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
Posted on
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Posted on
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News