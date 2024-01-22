TURKISH CUP DRAWS HAVE BEEN DRAWED| The opponents of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor have been announced.

#TURKISH #CUP #DRAWS #DRAWED #opponents #Fenerbahçe #Galatasaray #Beşiktaş #Trabzonspor #announced
While the race continues at full speed in the Super League, the excitement in the Turkish Cup continues. After the 5th round matches, there was excitement in the draw for the last 16 rounds. The draw was held at Orhan Saka Conference Hall with the participation of club officials.
HE EXPLODED THE BOMB, AGAINST
GIANTS’ RIVALS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED
In the draw, the opponents of strong teams such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Başakşehir and Trabzonspor were determined.
Antalyaspor with Sergen Yalçın was matched with Beşiktaş
Antalyaspor, managed by Sergen Yalçın, who was among the coach candidates after Rıza Çalımbay’s departure, was matched with Beşiktaş in the draw.
IF THE OFFER DON’T RECEIVE…
HERE ARE THE MATCHINGS
Sivasspor – Konyaspor
Başakşehir – Hatayspor
Gençlerbirliği – Trabzonspor
Antalyaspor – Beşiktaş
Karagümrük – Samsunspor
MKE Ankaragücü – 24 Erzincanspor
Galatasaray – Bandırmaspor
Gaziantep FK – Fenerbahce
MATCHES WILL BE PLAYED ON 6-8 FEBRUARY
Ziraat Turkish Cup Round of 16 will be played between 6-8 February according to the single-elimination method.
TEAMS PROMOTING TO THE LAST 16 ROUNDS OF ZİRAAT TURKISH CUP
The seeded ones are:
Fenerbahce
Galatasaray
Besiktas
Basaksehir
Trabzonspor
Karagümrük
Konyaspor
Ankaragucu
Unseeded:
Sivasspor
Antalyaspor
Gaziantep FK
Hatayspor
Samsunspor
Bandırmaspor
Genclerbirligi
24 Erzincanspor