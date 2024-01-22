TURKISH CUP DRAWS HAVE BEEN DRAWED| The opponents of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor have been announced.

#TURKISH #CUP #DRAWS #DRAWED #opponents #Fenerbahçe #Galatasaray #Beşiktaş #Trabzonspor #announced

While the race continues at full speed in the Super League, the excitement in the Turkish Cup continues. After the 5th round matches, there was excitement in the draw for the last 16 rounds. The draw was held at Orhan Saka Conference Hall with the participation of club officials.

GIANTS’ RIVALS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED

In the draw, the opponents of strong teams such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Başakşehir and Trabzonspor were determined.

Antalyaspor with Sergen Yalçın was matched with Beşiktaş

Antalyaspor, managed by Sergen Yalçın, who was among the coach candidates after Rıza Çalımbay’s departure, was matched with Beşiktaş in the draw.

HERE ARE THE MATCHINGS

Sivasspor – Konyaspor

Başakşehir – Hatayspor

Gençlerbirliği – Trabzonspor

Antalyaspor – Beşiktaş

Karagümrük – Samsunspor

MKE Ankaragücü – 24 Erzincanspor

Galatasaray – Bandırmaspor

Gaziantep FK – Fenerbahce

MATCHES WILL BE PLAYED ON 6-8 FEBRUARY

Ziraat Turkish Cup Round of 16 will be played between 6-8 February according to the single-elimination method.

TEAMS PROMOTING TO THE LAST 16 ROUNDS OF ZİRAAT TURKISH CUP

The seeded ones are:

Fenerbahce

Galatasaray

Besiktas

Basaksehir

Trabzonspor

Karagümrük

Konyaspor

Ankaragucu

Unseeded:

Sivasspor

Antalyaspor

Gaziantep FK

Hatayspor

Samsunspor

Bandırmaspor

Genclerbirligi

24 Erzincanspor