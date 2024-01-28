Whatsapp is changing popular function – it’s about your photos

#Whatsapp #changing #popular #function #photos

Whatsapp is one of, if not THE, most popular messenger in the world. Millions of people rely on the app every day to stay connected with friends and family. Text and voice messages, photos, videos – everything can be shared via the app.

In order not to lose its users, parent company Meta always gives its flagship messenger new updates to keep WhatsApp up to date. A popular function has now been significantly expanded. It’s about using your photos – but there’s a catch…

Whatsapp: New function affects photos

If you want to give your text messages a certain kick, just add an emoji at the end. Or he shares his emotions directly in the form of a funny meme or GIF. Whatsapp also offers the option of sending stickers – and this is exactly where the new update comes into play.

Because now you can actually create your own stickers for WhatsApp – from your own photos. To do this, simply tap the sticker symbol on the right in the input field in which you enter your message. A plus sign will then appear in the corresponding sticker field.

This is how you use the feature

If you select Plus, “Express” says you can select photos you have saved on your phone to convert into stickers. Particularly practical: If desired, Whatsapp automatically cuts people out of their background. Now you can refine the motif as you wish with texts and emojis.

You can also change existing stickers by simply holding them down and tapping “edit”. And as soon as a sticker has been sent, Whatsapp automatically saves it in the sticker tray – so that you have it ready to hand again.

Not all WhatsApp users benefit

But there is a catch to the whole thing. If you have an Android cell phone, you can NOT benefit from the new WhatsApp function. It is only available on Apple devices with iOS version 17 or later.