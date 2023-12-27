WHO Calls Gaza’s Population in Great Danger Due to War

#Calls #Gazas #Population #Great #Danger #Due #War

Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that Gaza residents are in grave danger. Acute hunger and despair hit the Palestinian region.

Reported by AFP, Thursday (28/12/2023), WHO said it sent supplies to two hospitals on Tuesday – one in the north and one in the south – with 21 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip no longer functioning at all.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate the grave danger facing Gaza’s population and jeopardize the ability of humanitarian workers to help people who are seriously injured, acutely hungry and at serious risk of disease.

“The need for food continues to increase throughout the Gaza Strip, while hungry people again stopped our convoy today in the hope of finding food,” the WHO statement said.

“WHO’s ability to supply medicines, medical equipment and fuel to hospitals is increasingly limited by the hunger and desperation of people on their way to, and within, the hospitals we reach,” the statement continued.

Apart from that, Tedros said that he hoped that more food would arrive throughout Gaza. According to him, the continuity of WHO operations really depends on that.

“The safety of our staff and the continuity of operations depend on more food arriving across Gaza in the near future,” Tedros said.

(country/country)

Also Read:  100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Super discount for this Dacia: if you buy it at the end of the year you will get two more gifts
Super discount for this Dacia: if you buy it at the end of the year you will get two more gifts
Posted on
NASA published a photo that you must see – SMARTmania.cz
NASA published a photo that you must see – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Victor Ponta knows who will win the presidential elections
Victor Ponta knows who will win the presidential elections
Posted on
Quito League: Why Isaac Álvarez did not meet with Esteban Paz and it affects Luis Zubeldía | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL
Quito League: Why Isaac Álvarez did not meet with Esteban Paz and it affects Luis Zubeldía | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News