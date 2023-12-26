10.30 a.m. » Ski World Cup season 2023/24

#a.m #Ski #World #Cup #season

LIVE: 1st men’s downhill training in Bormio on Tuesday, preliminary report, start list and live ticker – start time: 11.45 a.m

The FIS Ski World Cup returns with an exciting racing program on December 28th and 29th, 2023 Bormio back. The legendary one Stelviopiste will host two exciting races: the men’s downhill on December 28th and the men’s super-G on December 29th. The first downhill training is on the program on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The official FIS start list for the first men’s downhill training in Bormio, on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m., as well as the start numbers and the FIS live ticker can be found in our data menu.

Weather forecast for the Ski World Cup races in Bormio

For the period from the first training on December 26th, 2023 until the Super-G on December 29th, 2023 in Bormio, Italy, the weather forecast is as follows:

December 26, 2023 : Temperatures are expected to be between -5°C and -3°C with a frost line of around 2322 meters. No precipitation is expected.

: Temperatures are expected to be between -5°C and -3°C with a frost line of around 2322 meters. No precipitation is expected. December 27, 2023 : Similar conditions to the previous day, with temperatures between -5°C and -1°C and a frost line at around 2352 meters.

: Similar conditions to the previous day, with temperatures between -5°C and -1°C and a frost line at around 2352 meters. December 28, 2023 : A slight cooling is expected, with temperatures between -8°C and -4°C and a frost line of around 1302 meters.

: A slight cooling is expected, with temperatures between -8°C and -4°C and a frost line of around 1302 meters. December 29, 2023: It will get even colder, with temperatures between -9°C and -5°C and a frost line at around 904 meters.

Overall, the weather during the Ski World Cup in Bormio appears to remain cold and dry, which is typical of the time of year. These conditions should be ideal for racing, with the clear and cold days providing good conditions for competition. Please note that weather forecasts can vary and it is advisable to check for the latest weather reports closer to the event days.

Bormio Ski World Cup. First official training postponed to 10:30 a.m Everything is ready in Bormio for four days of the Alpine Ski World Cup. Today, late in the afternoon, the Jet Men and all the teams arrived at the location in Alta Valtellina where the classic downhill race will take place on December 28th, along with an exciting Super-G on December 29th. The official program includes the first official training tomorrow, Tuesday December 26th. It was brought forward to 10:30 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m. as originally planned. The second and final official training session will take place on Wednesday December 27th. The start number allocation will take place on the same day at 6:30 p.m. in the Piazza del Kuerc in Bormio. The downhill race will take place on December 28th at 11:30 a.m., while the Super-G will take place on December 29th at the same time.

Die Stelvio-Enter the slopes Bormio is known for being one of the most technically demanding and spectacular slopes in the world. Over the years it has developed a reputation as one of the most challenging downhill courses in the men’s ski circuit. With its length of 3,250 meters, a height difference of 1,010 meters and a maximum gradient of 63%, it offers a mixture of waves, breathtaking jumps and speeds of over 100 km/h. This requires exceptional courage, technique and physical and mental strength from the skiers.

Dominik Parisalso known as the “King of the Stelvio“, has achieved impressive successes on this slope, including five downhill runs (2012, 2017, 2018 and twice in 2019) as well as a super-G (2018). Vincent Kriechmayr celebrated its first win last season Bormioby the Canadian James Crawford and the departure dominator Aleksander Aamodt Source defeated. Marco Odermatt showed an outstanding performance in the last men’s race in 2022 and won the Super-G on the Stelvio.

The Ski World Cup program includes training sessions on December 26th and 27th, followed by the actual races on December 28th and 29th. Both races start at 11:30 a.m. The races will be broadcast live on television and streaming Rai and Eurosport transmitted. There is also the option of watching the races on a big screen in the Piazza Cavour to pursue.

For those who want to experience the race in person, there are special viewing platforms such as the Goldene Stelvio-Terrace and the Silver Bormio-Terrace from which there is a panoramic view of the finish line and a large screen. However, these places are limited.

Official FIS Ski World Cup calendar for the men’s season 2023/24

Official FIS Ski World Cup calendar for the women’s season 2023/24