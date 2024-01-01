3 Names in Fenerbahçe’s Transfer Target: Here are the Transfer Transfers that were Forgotten – Last Minute Sports News

Fenerbahçe, which rolled up its sleeves for the interim transfer period, has 3 football players in its target. Çağlar Söyüncü is one of the names that Fenerbahçe is considering to transfer as they are considering reinforcements in the centre-back and midfield.

Fenerbahçe, aiming for the absolute championship this season, is planning a transfer to the said position, especially due to the problems it is experiencing in the centre-back area.

Two players from Atletico Madrid are among the candidates for the centre-back position in Fenerbahçe, which continues to work for the interim transfer period.

One of the players Fenerbahçe is considering for a defender is Çağlar Söyüncü.

The Yellow-Navy blue team is making plans to add the national football player to their squad on loan.

According to the news of DHA, if Fenerbahçe cannot convince Çağlar Söyüncü, they will choose Stefan Savic, another player of Atletico Madrid.

Fenerbahçe, which will definitely reinforce the defender in January, is expected to finish one of these two players.

Fenerbahçe’s candidate for the midfield position is Rade Krunic.

The Yellow-Navy blue team is preparing to knock on Milan’s door once again for the experienced football player whose transfer was requested by coach İsmail Kartal at the beginning of the season.

It was detailed in the news that Fenerbahçe wanted to transfer Krunic, who did not have the chance to play regularly in Milan, for a fee below 4 million euros.

Rade Krunic has a contract with Milan until 2025.

