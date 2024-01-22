A new discovery could resolve resistance to the main prostate cancer drugs

#discovery #resolve #resistance #main #prostate #cancer #drugs

Monday, 01/22/2024 – 18:40

A team of scientists from the Washington State University (USA) has published in the magazine ‘Cell Reports Medicine‘ as the CHRM1 protein could be key in the resistance of the prostate cancer cells to docetaxeland drug of chemotherapy which is applied in advanced cases in which the disease has spread beyond the prostate.

The study showed how blocking CHRM1 in resistant patient-derived prostate cancer cell lines, restored docetaxel’s ability to kill cells and stop tumor growth. To confirm their hypothesis, they used dicyclominea drug that inhibits CHRM1 activity.

Thus, the discovery allows us to know that the combined use of docetaxel and dicyclomine could help overcome resistance to treatment in patients with prostate cancer.

This type of therapy could also be used to other cancers that are currently treated with docetaxel, such as breast and lung cancer.

Jason Wumain author of the study, concludes that this discovery will help reduce unwanted effects and make the patient have a treatment”more manageable“.