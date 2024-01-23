A new gambling giant on the horizon in Europe

French lottery operator La Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) has officially announced an offer to acquire online gambling company Kindred Group, reports .

If a deal goes through, it would create the second largest company in the European gaming sector.

FDJs are willing to pay $2.83 billion for Kindred, which is a 24% premium to the company’s stock price at the close of trading on Jan. 19.

How much money goes into the treasury from the gaming industry in our country?

The sector is preparing for a mass entry of AR and artificial intelligence – are the regulators ready?

Kindred’s board supports the deal.

Big players

FDJ’s main business is in instant lottery games in France. The state still owns a 20 percent stake in the company.

Kindred, on the other hand, owns recognizable European brands such as Unibet and 32Red and is a company with over 1.1 billion dollars in revenue for 2023.

The deal is expected to increase the share of international operations in FDJ’s revenue from 6% to 20%.

