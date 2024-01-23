This nut, which looks like a mini brain, actually has benefits for brain health… And not only that!

#nut #mini #brain #benefits #brain #health..

Even when we think we have covered the superfoods that exist, we always discover new ones even richer in benefits than the previous ones. This is the case of a little-known nut, but one that would benefit from being known. Have you ever heard of macambo seeds ? Coming from a tree cousin of the cocoa tree, which grows in the tropical forest, called macambo, also nicknamed “jaguar tree”, these nuts which strangely resemble mini-brains are intended to be particularly virtuous, particularly for brain health. It turns out that they are highly concentrated in protein, fiber and antioxidants.

What are the benefits of macambo nuts?

As reported by the site The Alchemy of Self, a handful of about ten macambo seeds can provide up to 7 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, or about 14% of the protein and 37% of the fiber of an adult’s total daily needs. Macambo nuts contain 24% more protein than almonds, walnuts or cashews, as well as high levels of omega-9 and antioxidants. It should be noted that Mesoamerican cultures and Amazonian healers traditionally used macambo seeds to treat brain disorders, as it is packed with nourishing compounds, essential fatty acids and important nutrients that help boost brain function. .

As it comes from the same family of plants as cocoa, macambo contains theobromine: a compound that stimulates the body and improves concentration. The effects of theobromine are similar to those of caffeine, except that it will not excite the central nervous system or cause jitters. On the contrary, macambo is full of serotonin compounds that improve mood. Furthermore, the rich fiber in these nuts promotes better digestion as well as better elimination of toxins.

Macambo nuts are eaten like classic oilseeds, as a snack or topping in your sweet or savory preparations. Its taste is slightly smoky, similar to that of cashew nuts, with notes of raw cocoa.