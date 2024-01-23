Gold amateur Nick Dunlap is not allowed to keep prize money

#Gold #amateur #Nick #Dunlap #allowed #prize #money

Published23. January 2024, 04:47

Sensational victory: Golf amateur wins 1.3 million and is not allowed to keep it

Nick Dunlap, an amateur golfer, wins a tournament on the PGA Tour. He is happy about the victory. However, there is a problem with the prize money.

1 / 3

Nick Dunlap was extremely happy.

Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old University of Alabama student won on Sunday by one stroke over Christiaan Bezuidenhout in La Quinta, California.

Getty Images via AFP

Bitter, however: He is not allowed to keep the prize money of over 1.3 million francs.

Getty Images

  • Nick Dunlap makes history.

  • As an amateur, he won a tournament on the PGA Tour.

  • However, he is not allowed to collect the prize money.

What a sensation: American Nick Dunlap became the first amateur golfer since Phil Mickelson 33 years ago to win a tournament on the PGA Tour. The 20-year-old University of Alabama student won on Sunday by one stroke over Christiaan Bezuidenhout in La Quinta, California.

Dunlap is only the third amateur since 1957 to win a professional tournament. “I’ve never felt anything like this,” Dunlap said. “It was so cool to experience that as an amateur.” The reigning amateur champion broke the tournament record with 29 strokes under par and is also the youngest amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1910.

Nick Dunlap was very nervous

Bitter, however: He is not allowed to keep the prize money of over 1.3 million francs. Second-placed Bezuidenhout concedes this. The reason for this is that amateurs on the PGA Tour are only allowed prize money of up to 1,000 francs. According to his parents, it has not yet been decided whether he will remain an amateur as a student or switch to the PGA Tour and become a professional. He is definitely eligible to play for the Masters and the US Open.

Also Read:  Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas

He himself did not want to comment on the loss of the prize money to the US media. However, he praised Bezuidenhout as a “great player” who he begrudged everything. He also admitted that he was probably the “most nervous player” ever. “I couldn’t feel my hands, feet and legs at times.”

Are you already following 20 minutes of sports on Whatsapp?

Stay informed about the sports world and subscribe to the Whatsapp channel 20 Minutes Sport: Then you will receive regular updates with our best sports stories directly to your cell phone.

(dpa/nih)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
Posted on
The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
Posted on
Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
Posted on
⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News