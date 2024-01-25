AHL team loses to Fassa again – EC-KAC

#AHL #team #loses #Fassa #ECKAC

At the beginning of the final period, Jakob Lippitsch shot the ball towards the box from the right, Lukas Dreier was waiting for the rebound on the crease, but was unable to overcome Thomas Lillie (43′). When a Klagenfurt long-range shot got stuck in the goal area, neither Kramer nor Dreier were able to get the rebound (44′). After the Falcons left a power play unused, they scored for the fifth time in the 49th minute of the game: First, Schiavone didn’t hit an Iori cross pass to Crease correctly with his backhand, but in the same attack, Dennis Kustatscher shot from a distance, but again remained The rebound was in the goal area and Fassa captain Iori had no problems scoring a hat trick (49′). In the next situation, the Klagenfurt goalkeeper put his catching hand in the way of a De Toni shot from the right before the Future Team was allowed to have the advantage for the first time: Daniel Obersteiner initially failed with a one-timer from half-right on Thomas Lillie’s saver ( 53.), then a Piuk cross pass opened up a lot of space for Maximilian Preiml in the right back area, which he exploited with a shot past Hochegger’s screen and through Lillie’s legs (54.).

Also Read:  LOOK. “This is not possible and should not be done, sorry”: AA Gent swallows first home defeat of the season after defensive mistakes | Jupiler Pro League

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel
Posted on
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business
Posted on
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer
Posted on
As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and alcohol gel grew
As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and alcohol gel grew
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News