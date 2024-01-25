Jim Bakkum plays Patty Brard’s ex-husband in series about the life of a singer | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 7:37 PM Update: 4 hours ago

Jim Bakkum, Nadja Hüpscher and Chris Peters have a role in it PATTY, the Videoland series about the life of Patty Brard. Bakkum plays René Muthert, an ex-partner of the singer.

Muthert and Brard married in Las Vegas in 1999 and were featured in the popular reality series Patty’s Posse. After five years of marriage, a contested divorce followed.

The TV personality’s other ex-husbands, Ron Brandsteder and Carlo Nasi, are played by Peters and Lorenzo de Moor. Mattijn Hartemink takes on the role of Antoine, the current partner of 68-year-old Brard.

Teunie de Brouwer and Julia Lammerts play Marga Scheide and José Hoebee respectively, who formed the girl group Luv’ together with Brard. Hüpscher plays Brard’s mother, Bo Tarenskeen her father and Astrid van Eck her older sister Shirley.

It was previously announced that both Holly Mae Brood and Eva van de Wijdeven will play the role of Brard. Brood portrays the singer in her younger years, Van de Wijdeven when she is a bit older. Brard’s daughter is also played by two actresses: Dewi Welschen plays the young Priscilla and Emma Buysse the older Priscilla.

PATTY can be seen from Sunday February 18. The series is directed by Will Koopman and Reinier Smit.

Photo: RTL

Image: NL Image

