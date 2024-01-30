Ammar felt blue and wrote a song: ‘I’m already in love after a wink’ | Music

#Ammar #felt #blue #wrote #song #love #wink #Music

If Ammar is in trouble, he no longer does it for nothing. The folk singer simply turns it into a song. His new single is about the night his crush ran away with his best friend.

You may know Ammar from his sing-along hit Turk From The Pub, which has already been listened to more than ten million times on Spotify. The singer scored a recording contract with Lieve Jongens, Snelle’s label, after a viral video on TikTok. He now has duets with Snelle and Frans Bauer to his name and is a popular television personality in programs such as Maestro.

His new single Falling in love too easily originated during a writing camp in Turkey. Ammar tells the story of a girl he had a crush on to the songwriters he works with.

“I got to know her and we had a good time. I paid for her drinks. I immediately thought: it’s her. At one point I look to the left and she is kissing a friend of mine,” Ammar tells NU.nl .

“It’s actually a sad story that I wrote down to ease my feelings,” the singer jokes. “But the song is who I really am. I can get a wink and already be in love and preferably also engaged.”

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

From homeless to a record deal

Ammar’s breakthrough depends on coincidences. The 26-year-old singer is working in a kebab shop when he is filmed by a customer while singing a song by André Hazes. Ammar then has no idea that that person would share the video on social media. It wasn’t until a year later that the fragment went viral.

The singer from Deventer then experiences a difficult time, during which he is plagued by addiction. “When the video suddenly went viral on the internet, Dumpert stopped by the kebab shop. I quickly put on a shirt and went inside, because I no longer worked there. I had no job or home and slept in my car. a real wanderer.”

Without his manager Jermain Jolly, Ammar would not have been able to do it all, the singer says. “He helped me get into a rhythm. He gave me shelter and daytime activities. Thanks to him, I became stable. I set goals, started exercising and making songs.”

‘I just make what I think is hard’

His manager is also the one who puts him in touch with fellow local Snelle. “He knew his tour manager, and so we suddenly sat at the Van der Valk in Apeldoorn drinking coffee together.” Ammar does not have any material ready at that time, so music has to be made first. As soon as Snelle hears the first demos, a recording contract is signed. “That moment changed my life.”

Although Snelle sees a pop career in Ammar’s future, the singer also wants to remain true to his folk roots. “In the working-class neighborhood where I grew up (the Rode Dorp in Deventer, ed.) I constantly heard artists like Jannes and Django Wagner.”

His love for André Hazes comes from his Turkish father. “He speaks poor Dutch, but he understands every sob and every word of Hazes. My father said to me: ‘If you want to become a real man, you have to listen to Hazes.’ When I delved into his songs, I was touched. A lot of what I experienced corresponds with his songs.”

Ammar is now doing much better. “I’ve been clean for four or five years now, I’m really on the right track. It’s bizarre how my career is growing now. I work very hard for it, but you also have people who work hard and get little in return. It’s me I succeeded and I can be proud of that.”

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings