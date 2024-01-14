#chicken #coop

A dilapidated house in Alba Iulia and the related land were put up for sale for 75,000 euros. The owner claims that the house is in the “zero” zone of the city. The ad provoked ironic comments online.

The house for which 75,000 euros is requested PHOTO Alba Iulia Non Stop/ Facebook

“Unique opportunity! House and land for sale in the zero zone of the city of Alba Iulia”, thus begins the advertisement for the house and land “valued” at 75,000 euros. The published images show that the building is close to collapse and must be demolished.

“The house has 2 rooms with an area of ​​45 square meters, the total built area of ​​the house is 55 square meters and the land is 163 square meters. The house was built of brick in 1970. The price is 75,000 euros and it is easily negotiable”, claims the seller

The announcement is accompanied by dozens of ironic comments. Some claim it’s a hoax, others that the seller added an extra zero to the asking amount.

The house would have a plot of 160 square meters PHOTO Alba Iulia Non Stop/ Facebook

“You’re basically buying land in ground zero, at New York prices, where you can’t really build anything except with double the permits normally required,” said one person.

“Rats don’t stay there either, sorry bro… but it looks like after the war. What are you asking for that money for? Maybe 7,500 euros would work. And the chicken coop looks better,” says another commenter.

“Oh my god is this really true or a joke? There is a ruin and a place where you really have no way to build, you affect the neighboring buildings there, it’s work, not a joke, and such a price,” claims a member of the group where the ad was posted.

The house would have been built in 1970 PHOTO Alba Iulia Non Stop/ Facebook

“Some people ask for a wheelbarrow of money on some quotas when for the same price or cheaper you buy land and build a new house or buy a ready-made one”, claims another person. “Give 75,000 to demolish. It costs you more to demolish and then you have costs to store the rubble and mess resulting from the demolition. You reach 85,000 euros. You end up paying over 520 euros as if it were in Dubai!”, says another resident of Alba Iulia.

Someone else tells the seller to cut two more zeros, so “easily debatable”.

The property is located between a block and another house PHOTO Alba Iulia Non Stop/ Facebook

In Alba Iulia, the prices of apartments located in the city center start from 1,200 euros per square meter, while in the peripheral areas, the value is around 950 euros per square meter. For houses, the amounts are somewhat higher. Also, the average price of renting an apartment in the center of Alba Iulia is around 250 euros, and in the peripheral areas the price is around 200 euros.