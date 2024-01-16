Apple became the new leader in global smartphone sales

#Apple #leader #global #smartphone #sales

In the statement made by the market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), it was stated that the difficulties continue in the global smartphone market and that the momentum is moving towards recovery.

It was noted in the statement that global smartphone sales decreased by 3.2 percent on an annual basis to 1.17 billion units in 2023, and it was emphasized that this was the lowest sales volume of the last 10 years.

In the statement, it was reminded that the last year in which a company other than Samsung was at the top of the smartphone market was 2010, and it was reported that Apple ranked first with a market share of 20.1 percent last year.

According to IDC data, last year Samsung ranked second with a market share of 19.4 percent, while Xiaomi’s market share was 12.5 percent and Oppo’s was 8.8 percent.

Compared to the previous year, Apple’s smartphone sales volume increased by 3.7 percent in 2023, while Samsung’s decreased by 13.6 percent, Xiaomi’s by 4.7 percent and Oppo by 9.9 percent.