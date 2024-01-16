Apple became the new leader in global smartphone sales

#Apple #leader #global #smartphone #sales

In the statement made by the market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), it was stated that the difficulties continue in the global smartphone market and that the momentum is moving towards recovery.

It was noted in the statement that global smartphone sales decreased by 3.2 percent on an annual basis to 1.17 billion units in 2023, and it was emphasized that this was the lowest sales volume of the last 10 years.

In the statement, it was reminded that the last year in which a company other than Samsung was at the top of the smartphone market was 2010, and it was reported that Apple ranked first with a market share of 20.1 percent last year.

According to IDC data, last year Samsung ranked second with a market share of 19.4 percent, while Xiaomi’s market share was 12.5 percent and Oppo’s was 8.8 percent.

Compared to the previous year, Apple’s smartphone sales volume increased by 3.7 percent in 2023, while Samsung’s decreased by 13.6 percent, Xiaomi’s by 4.7 percent and Oppo by 9.9 percent.

Also Read:  iPhone 16 Pro will come with improved photo equipment - SMARTmania.cz

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
Posted on
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Posted on
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
Posted on
Ejected from an ambulance, the nurse had a guardian angel on her way
Ejected from an ambulance, the nurse had a guardian angel on her way
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News