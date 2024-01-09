Bayern Munich’s unexpected gesture with Messi after the death of Franz Beckenbauer This had never happened!

#Bayern #Munichs #unexpected #gesture #Messi #death #Franz #Beckenbauer #happened

2024-01-09

Franz Beckenbauer died and football dressed in mourning to say goodbye to one of the great legends of football. The German marked his own era and won two Ballon d’Ors.

Messi pointed out the defender who surprised him the most in his career: “He is very fast and big; “He has a lot of agility.”

Lionel Messi’s farewell message to Franz Beckenbauer: “RIP”, with a photo of the German playing for the German national team.

The photo quickly went viral and the Munich team decided to thank the gesture by following the Rosario star on Instagram, the platform on which he had published the photo.

“);/*]]>*/

What was not expected is that Bayern would follow Lionel Messi. The Germans are characterized by complying with a number of historical norms that they do not negotiate. “Mia san mia” is the club’s motto and means, “We are us.”

However, Bayern added 62 followers after officially following Lionel Messi. Since Instagram was created and Bayern Munich created its official account, it had never followed footballers from other clubs, but now that is behind it with Leo.

At the moment Lionel Messi did not respond to Bayern’s follow-up request, although both have a connection since they are part of Adidas, the brand that sponsors them.

“);/*]]>*/