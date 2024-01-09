Bayern Munich’s unexpected gesture with Messi after the death of Franz Beckenbauer This had never happened!

#Bayern #Munichs #unexpected #gesture #Messi #death #Franz #Beckenbauer #happened

2024-01-09

Franz Beckenbauer died and football dressed in mourning to say goodbye to one of the great legends of football. The German marked his own era and won two Ballon d’Ors.

Messi pointed out the defender who surprised him the most in his career: “He is very fast and big; “He has a lot of agility.”

Lionel Messi’s farewell message to Franz Beckenbauer: “RIP”, with a photo of the German playing for the German national team.

The photo quickly went viral and the Munich team decided to thank the gesture by following the Rosario star on Instagram, the platform on which he had published the photo.

“);/*]]>*/

What was not expected is that Bayern would follow Lionel Messi. The Germans are characterized by complying with a number of historical norms that they do not negotiate. “Mia san mia” is the club’s motto and means, “We are us.”

However, Bayern added 62 followers after officially following Lionel Messi. Since Instagram was created and Bayern Munich created its official account, it had never followed footballers from other clubs, but now that is behind it with Leo.

At the moment Lionel Messi did not respond to Bayern’s follow-up request, although both have a connection since they are part of Adidas, the brand that sponsors them.

“);/*]]>*/

Also Read:  Fulham vs. Arsenal (2-1): result, summary and goals of the Premier League match | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
Posted on
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Posted on
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
Posted on
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News