BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders

Earnings

Values ​​refer to net profit for 2023 and payment and trading start dates “ex-earnings” are yet to be defined

InfoMoney Team Dec 15, 2023 6:24 pm – Updated 58 minutes ago

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) reported on Friday night (15) that its Board of Directors approved the amount of R$5.665 billion to be distributed to its shareholders in the form of dividends referring to the 2023 net profit.

Of the total, R$2.455 billion relates to the profit accumulated in the 2nd half of the year and is added to the interim dividends paid on August 28, 2023.

The amounts to be distributed per share and the dates of payment and start of negotiations of the ex-dividend shares referring to the amount of the 2nd semester will be informed after the publication of the results for the year (for the fourth quarter of 2023), scheduled for the 5th February 2024.

