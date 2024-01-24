Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO

#Behavior #Theo #Maassen #investigated #VPRO

Broadcaster VPRO has investigated possible inappropriate and transgressive behavior in the workplace by the Eindhoven comedian and presenter Theo Maassen. The 57-year-old Maassen presents the program Zomergasten for the VPRO. The broadcaster has not detected any ‘inappropriate or transgressive behavior’.

“In the spring of 2023, VPRO became aware of an issue that allegedly took place in the private sphere of Theo Maassen,” says the broadcaster’s spokeswoman. She refers to revelations about domestic violence in gossip magazine Privé and De Telegraaf, which came out on Wednesday.

“As an employer, this was reason to investigate whether inappropriate or transgressive behavior had taken place in our working relationship with him, recently but also in the past. This has not been established. We are also not aware of any complaints or reports,” she says. .

Private life

The spokeswoman further reports that VPRO has not conducted any investigation into Maassen’s private life. “There have been discussions with those directly involved, but the VPRO does not make any announcements about this in view of the private sphere. Taking everything into account, the editor-in-chief has seen no reason to remove Maassen as presenter of the TV program Zomergasten.”

The article in De Telegraaf talks about various violent incidents in the private sphere. His partner and an ex-partner, among others, ‘supposedly suffered injuries, including a broken nose’. Magazine Privé is said to have extensive app contact between Maassen’s wife and mistress, in which the violence is also discussed. The comedian’s management has not yet responded.

