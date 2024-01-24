For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly

#period #hours…the #water #cut #Friday #evening #areas #calculations #quickly

The water company announced today, Wednesday, that it will cut off water service for 10 hours next Friday as part of some necessary work on some lines. We will show you the areas affected by this temporary cut in service and its timing during the following lines of the article.

Water outage for 10 hours

In the context of the frequent water cuts that occur in all governorates, the Giza Governorate Drinking Water and Sanitation Company announced the water cuts in some areas as a result of the 6th of October City Development Authority’s procedures for some necessary maintenance work to improve and develop sanitation services. This announcement comes in the context of the company’s endeavor to ensure Water quality and improving distribution networks.

Water outage in Giza

The company indicates that service will be temporarily cut off in some areas to make adjustments to the permanent connection to the filtered water line with a diameter of 1200 mm. This includes the filtered line coming out of the new 6th of October water purification plant, which supplies water to the areas of the Pyramid Plateau, Faisal and Al-Haram.

Duration of water shut-off

The company indicates that water will be cut off for 10 hours in some areas of Giza, as residents of the Pyramid Plateau, officers’ residences, and youth residences will be affected by this interruption. The water cutting process will begin at ten o’clock in the evening on Friday, January 26, 2024, and will continue until Eight o’clock in the morning on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Providing alternative water

The company is working to provide drinking water vehicles in the areas affected by the water cuts until the ongoing work is completed. If water is needed, please call the hotline 125.

This step comes within the framework of the continuous improvement of the water and sanitation infrastructure, and reflects the company’s commitment to providing distinguished services to citizens despite the short inconvenience that may occur as a result of maintenance and development operations.