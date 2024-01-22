«Being supportive of our data is essential to move towards personalized medicine»

We talk about digitization and data con Carina Escobarpresident of the Patient Organization Platform (POP)who remembers that “chronic patients we are accustomed to offer our vital experience in the essays clinicians to improve the lives of others” and emphasizes that “being supportive of our data is essential for move towards more personalized medicineprecision, and above all for the future, which will surely bring very good news.

Precisely about the stake of the patient and his representatives in this new ecosystem in development, Escobar considers that “we are in a moment of co-creation” and “it is essential that associations of patients, at their different levels, can have a direct participation in the definition and design of the new European Data Space and in the change management implying”.

The Patient Organization Platform (POP) is a non-profit organization that brings together 36 state-level entities y 1,796 associations locals, which have more than 12,000 professionals and 66,000 volunteers. Its objective is to exercise a effective representation of rights and needs that people share with chronic diseases o chronic symptoms before the health and social system.

We dialogue with Carina Escobar during the 11th We Are Patients Day. If last week we published the interview with Juan Yermogeneral director of Farmaindustria, and in the previous one that of Javier PadillaSecretary of State for Health, in the future we will be disseminating others with notable leaders of the associative movement and the sector healthcare.

We are patients It is the first digital platform designed with and for patients and their organizationsa participatory, social and non-profit initiative that today brings together almost 2,000 associations of patients, people with disabilities, family members and caregivers.

