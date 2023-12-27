Chelsea and a necessary victory in Moisés Caicedo’s return to the team

#Chelsea #victory #Moisés #Caicedos #return #team

Chelsea, con Moisés Caicedo the entire game, achieved a necessary victory against Crystal Palace, 2-1, to add the seventh victory in 19 dates. The three points allow you to place yourself in the tenth place in the Premier League.

Moisés Caicedo of Chelsea disputes the ball with Jean Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace. Getty Images

The Ecuadorian Caicedo returned to the team, after last weekend he could not play against Wolverhampton due to a fever. Now recovered from that, Mauricio Pochettino was optimistic that the few training sessions will help him play.

The midfielder had a regular game and looked better in the first half, compared to the second half. In the first half he was looser and was able to play a vertical game, to start the Blues’ offensive actions.

He was able to combine well with Jackson and Mudryk to create chances, which were ultimately wasted by the attackers. That lack of forcefulness cost the team and they suffered more than necessary, especially in the second half.

In the complement stage, Caicedo and Gallagher had more impact and that made it difficult for them to have more influence. Crystal Palace were determined to at least take a point from London.

The Ecuadorian saw the yellow card in the 52nd minute for a foul on Olise, but he remained on the field of play throughout the match. Towards the end of the match, Madueke was able to score the winning goal from a penalty, which relieved Chelsea.

On the next date, the last of the year, Chelsea will face Luton Town on Saturday, December 30, as a visitor.